Chelsea stretch their winning streak in the Premier League to two games following their 2-1 win over Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Few days after their convincing victory over London rivals Tottenham Hotspur to close the gap on top four teams.

However, the Blues may end up not qualifying for next season's Champions League even if they finish fourth on the table.

According to UEFA laws, England could have five teams in the European club elite competition next season - but fourth place may not be enough.

SunSport explains that the Stamford Bridge side may still not qualify for the continental championship even if they finish in Champions League position at the end of the season.

Tottenham are third on the log while Arsenal are fifth and if both teams could win the Champions League and the Europa League, then the fourth place team would be dumped out.

As it stands, any of Spurs, Arsenal, Chelsea and Man United have a chance to finish in the top four position after Manchester City and Liverpool who are first and second as we speak.

UEFA rules allows top four teams of the top five leagues in Europa automatic qualification, but the body since the 2014-15, the winners of the Europa League automatically earns a spot in the UCL.

Meanwhile, the maximum number of teams any country can have in Europe's elite championship is five.

But then, only five points separate third-placed Spurs and sixth-placed Chelsea with nine games left and 27 points to play for.

