Home | News | General | Chelsea set to be robbed of next season's Champions League place if they finish 4th
Just in: Court nullifies forgery case against Adamawa governor for lack of jurisdiction

Chelsea set to be robbed of next season's Champions League place if they finish 4th



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

- Champions League next season might see top clubs like Chelsea miss out of the competition

- The Blues are fighting to finish among top four teams at the end of this season as they currently lie sixth on the log

- They could be displaced by rivals Arsenal if they go ahead to win the Europa League

Chelsea stretch their winning streak in the Premier League to two games following their 2-1 win over Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Few days after their convincing victory over London rivals Tottenham Hotspur to close the gap on top four teams.

However, the Blues may end up not qualifying for next season's Champions League even if they finish fourth on the table.

READ ALSO: Jurgen Klopp blasts journalist after his side's goalless draw against Everton

According to UEFA laws, England could have five teams in the European club elite competition next season - but fourth place may not be enough.

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 89 of 89