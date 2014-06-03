Home | News | General | Federal Govt ask CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele to leave office
Federal Govt ask CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele to leave office



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 3 hours 52 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
The Nigerian government has asked the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, to proceed on leave ahead of expiration of his tenure.
Emefiele was said to have received a letter to the effect on Monday.
The financial expert has been Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria since June 3, 2014.
He was Chief Executive officer and Group Managing Director of Zenith Bank Plc and previously the Deputy Managing Director of Zenith Bank Plc.

Emefiele served as Executive Director in charge of Corporate Banking, Treasury, Financial Control and Strategic Planning of Zenith Bank Plc and has been on the Management team since inception.
Emefiele was one time a director at Zenith Bank Plc and Zenith Bank (Gambia) Limited.
Before commencing his banking career, he lectured Finance and Insurance at the University of Nigeria Nsukka, and University of Port Harcourt, respectively.
He is an alumnus of Executive Education at Stanford University, Harvard University (2004) and Wharton School of Business (2005).
Emefiele holds a B.Sc. degree in Finance in 1984 and an MBA Degree in Finance in 1986, both from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

