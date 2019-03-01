VIDEO: Pastor Joshua Iginla and wife separate as a result of infidelity on both sides

The Senior Pastor of the Champions Royal Assembly Prophet Joshua Iginla and his wife have ended their marriage based on infidelity on both sides.

The leader of the Abuja-based church announced this during the church’s March 3 Sunday service.

According to him, his now former wife had cheated on him and failed to turn a new leaf which he could no longer bear.

He also admitted to cheating on his wife which resulted in a child, just as she had a child for another man during the period the marriage lasted.

“When my wife cheated and had an ‘unholy’ child, I covered her up but when mine happened, she started blackmailing me.

‘This is why I urge us to pray for our leaders. Its not easy for me to come out in public to say this, but I warned my wife, she didn’t listen rather she preferred to turn me to a laughing stock’.”

The clergyman also lamented how some of his colleagues and “sons in ministry” turned his marriage into an object of ridicule.

This is as he pleaded with his children to forgive him for the divorce as he wants to be free from the pressures caused by the marriage.

See the video below:

KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW