El-rufai reacts as PDP chieftains join APC

Governor of Kaduna State, Nasiru El-Rufa’i on Monday received Alhaji Mohammed Sani-Sidi, ex-NEMA Director General, who defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC alongside other PDP stalwarts in Kaduna State.

Sani-Sidi, a governorship aspirant in the PDP, on Sunday renounced his membership of the party along with 30,000 other PDP members.

His joining the All Progressive Congress (APC) brings to two, the number of PDP governorship aspirants who dumped the party.

Welcoming the defectors, El-Rufa’i congratulated them for abandoning the PDP, and sought for their collaboration to strengthen the APC and ensure total victory on March 9.

According to him, the APC is a party of justice which gives equal rights to all members.

“We do not discriminate against anyone because of his partisan, religious or ethnic affiliation,” he said, and assured the new members of equal status in the party,” he said.

The governor said they have joined the party at the right time and would be needed immediately to offer their support in some strategic areas.

“Elections last for just a week, but governance is a continuous process which requires the collective efforts of all individuals because even those in the other party might have positive contributions which we must not turn deaf ears to. We therefore promise to work with you before and after the polls,” the governor said.

El-Rufa’i lamented over current campaigns of division in the state ahead of the governorship election, and urged all residents to resist any attempt to divide them and strive to heal such wounds.

