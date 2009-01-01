36 presidential candidates beg Atiku to drop litigation against Buhari

The Forum of Presidential Candidates and Political Parties for Good Governance , has appealed to the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party , Atiku Abubakar, to shelve the idea of challenging the outcome of the just concluded presidential election in court .

The forum made up of chairmen and candidates of 36 political parties , who contested the election with the winner , President Muhammadu Buhari , specifically urged Atiku to disregard the advice of those asking him to challenge the outcome of the poll in court.

The chairman of the forum , Mr . Shittu Kabir , stated this in a statement he read on behalf of his colleagues at a press conference in Abuja on Monday .

He said that the group has started a robust discussion with Buhari and the leadership of the All Progressives Congress with a view to being magnanimous in victory by setting up a government of national unit.

Kabir said , “ We have advised the government to be magnanimous in victory . I believe that will be done . We have urged them that irrespective of political party or religion or tribe , the government should pick the best brains across the land and those who can contribute to the development of the country across the nation . ”



He noted that Atiku, who has already set up a formidable team of legal experts for the judicial battle ahead , has the right to approach the court but that he should forget the litigation option in the interest of peace.

He said , “ We strongly urge Alhaji Abubakar to drop the legal option in expressing his grievances . This is consistent with the counsel of many well- meaning Nigerians including Chief Olisa Agbakoba.

“ We also believe that the former vice president has made a mark among Nigerians of means who have positively impacted their communities. We think he has a lot more to contribute to developing humanity and promoting peace and progress in our nation, even without holding any political office.

“ At his age , he should now avoid any action and utterances capable of fanning the embers of discord , disagreement and violent conduct. Nigeria is greater than any personal or class interest.

“ Atiku has his right and nobody can infringe on his right . That is why we have not said he cannot go to court but we are saying he should not go to court.

“ Instead of wasting that time and maybe draw our developmental stride backwards , let us give our nation time for development and let the government be focused on providing good governance.

“ We need to get the country out of the wood and address national issues instead of diverting the attention of the government by going to court . ”

It also said part of their task would be to convince the President to sign the Electoral Bill into law with a view to preventing the irregularities , rigging and violence that usually characterised elections in the country.

He said , “ If that bill as approved by the National Assembly had been assented by the president , all the litigations and crimes that we are having would been taken care of . ”

The group also urged the independent National Electoral Commission , to improve on its operational logistics next Saturday and ensure that all Nigerians willing to vote are able to exercise their franchise without hindrance.

