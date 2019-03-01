INEC passes verdict on Okorocha, Amosun after APC suspends governors

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reacted to the suspension of Imo state Governor, Rochas Okorocha and Ogun state Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

We had reported last week Friday that the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) suspended Okorocha and Amosu for anti-party activities.

A statement by APC spokesman, Lanre Issa-Onilu said the NWC would also issue a query to the Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu over his glaring anti-party activities, which greatly affected the fortunes of our candidates in the recently-conducted Presidential and National Assembly elections in the state.

But reacting, INEC’s Commissioner for Information and Voters Education, Festus Okoye, said Okorocha and Amosun’s suspension by APC was an internal party affair.

According to Okoye, the governors’ suspension has no bearing on their fresh status as senators-elect.

Speaking on the suspension and possible expulsion of Okorocha and Amosun by their party, Okoye told Thisday on Sunday: “The validity of the returns made are within the purview of the commission and the Election Petitions Tribunals.

“The suspension or expulsion of members of a political party is within the domestic realm of the parties and has nothing to do with the presidential and National Assembly elections.”

KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW