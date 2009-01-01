Court terminates charges against Alex Badeh

The federal high court in Abuja has terminated the charges against Alex Badeh, former chief of defence staff.

Since 2015, Badeh has been standing trial on a 10-count charge bordering on criminal breach of trust, abuse of office and money laundering to the tune of N3.9 billion.

But in December, Badeh was shot dead while returning from his farm in Nasarawa state.

At the court on Monday, Okon Abang, the judge, said since Badeh has been “reported dead”, the charges levelled against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have been terminated.

“In view of the fact that the first defendant in the original charge is reported dead, all charges against the first defendant are hereby terminated,” Abang ruled.

However, the judge found Iyalikam Nigeria Limited, a company which is standing trial alongside Badeh, guilty of the charges.

“Having regard to the plea bargain and plea duly taken, I hereby find the defendant Iyalikam Nigeria limited guilty,” the judge held.

“The defendant is hereby wound up and this judgement shall be served on the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) for necessary action.

“All properties in line with the 10-count charge are hereby forfeited to the Federal Republic of Nigeria through the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).”

