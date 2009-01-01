Home | News | General | ASUU speaks on ‘resuming’ strike
ASUU speaks on ‘resuming’ strike



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 7 hours 41 minutes ago
The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, on Monday distanced itself from reports of its members embarking on another industrial action.
Reports had it that ASUU was thinking of embarking on another industrial action.
However, the National President of the ASUU, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, dismissed the report as false.
In a tweet via its official Twitter handle, Ogunyemi was quoted as saying: “Disclaimer: The Academic Staff Union of Universities has denied embarking on another strike or making any fresh demands.

“The president of the union, Professor Biodun Ogunyemi in an interview yesterday said the reports that the union had embarked on another strike are false.
“Please disregard such news.”

Loading...
