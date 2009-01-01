Court strips Kano PDP candidate of guber ticket

A federal high court in Kano state has nullified the candidature of Abba Yusuf, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate in Kano state.

The court presided by Leis Allagoa nullified the primary election that led to emergence of Yusuf.

The judge ruled that the PDP did not conduct governorship primary election in Kano.

Bashir Yusuf, counsel to the PDP, said the verdict did not affect the candidate but the party.

Ibrahim Al- Amin, a PDP gubernatorial aspirant, confirmed to TheCable that he had approached the court, challenging the process that led to emergence of Yusuf as flagbearer of the party in Kano.

The development, which comes four days to the governorship election, is a boost to the reelection of Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of Kano.

Ganduje is running under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The PDP candidate is his major rival.

More to follow…

