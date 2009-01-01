Home | News | General | 2019 ELECTIONS: PDP National Caucus meets in Abuja
2019 ELECTIONS: PDP National Caucus meets in Abuja



The National Caucus of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP is currently in a closed-door meeting at the Wadata Plaza.
The party is discussing the outcome of the February 23 election while also strategizing ahead this Saturday’s governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections.
Chairman of the party, Uche Secondus, during the opening session, said: “The decision to go to court has been finalised and agreed and the process is on.


 “The lawyers have been assembled. We may be in court today or tomorrow. No one can stop us. No matter the propaganda of APC, we will seek justice till the last drop of our blood. We believe justice will be done and God almighty will give justice.”

