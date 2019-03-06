2019 ELECTIONS: INEC speaks on hijack of results sheets allegations in Zamfara

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in Zamfara State has debunked the allegations by some political parties that result sheets for the governorship election had been hijacked.

The Head of Department, Voter Education and Publicity, Garba Galadima told Daily Trust that the allegations were malicious and wicked.

“Our attention has been drawn to a mischievous audio file recorded by one of the governorship candidates in the state that we gave result sheets for the governorship election to a particular party, what I want the people to understand is that the allegations are false.

“This is because all the sensitive materials for the election are intact at the CBN vaults. We, the INEC officials, have not even seen the materials yet,” he said.

He said, on Wednesday 6th March 2019, they would call all the electoral officers from the 14 local government areas to deliver the materials to them, including the results sheets and the ballot papers.

“We will deliver these materials to them in the presence of party representatives, security operatives and journalists.

“We are calling all the governorship candidates to come and witness how these materials will be delivered so as to know whether the allegations against the commission is true or not,” he added.

