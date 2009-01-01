Home | News | General | Cristiano Ronaldo missing for 1 prestigious rating in Europe
Cristiano Ronaldo missing for 1 prestigious rating in Europe



Cristiano Ronaldo has been rated outside the best 50 dribbles in Europe this campaign, but the likes of Eden Hazard, Paulo Dybala, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi made the cut

The Portuguese swapped Real Madrid for Juventus last summer and has so far continued with his fine form in the Serie A. Ronaldo is currently the top-scorer in the Italian top flight with 19 goals to his name.

However, the Portuguese’s style of play has changed a bit in recent years. While he was an all-action, lively and skillful player during his Manchester United days, the 34-year-old has recently prioritized scoring goals.

