Why Buhari will support Igbo presidency in 2023 - APC chieftain

- A chieftain of the APC, Chief Livinus Okwara, says the southeast region has never produced a president in the history of Nigeria

- Okwara notes that President Buhari being a man who loves justice will not renege on his support for the Igbo to produce the president in 2023

- The APC chieftain urges politicians from the southeast region to form a common ground ahead of the 2023 general elections

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Livinus Okwara, has expressed the confidence that President Muhammadu Buhari will support the bid of an Igbo presidency in 2023 despite losing in the zone in the 2019 presidential election.

Okwara told reporters that Buhari being a man of justice will back Igbo presidency because the region had not produced a president in Nigeria, The Nation reports.

“President Buhari is a man who loves justice and will not renege on his support for the Igbo to produce the President in 2023, being the only major tribe that has not done so, he said.

Chief Okwara urged politicians from the southeast region to form a common ground ahead of the 2023 general elections.

He accused the Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, of failing to protect the interest of the people in the southeast and called for the group to be scrapped.

“Ndigbo must form a strong front that will cut across party lines before 2023. We must put away our political and religious differences, and choose an Igbo man that will be accepted across the country. I also support that Ohanaeze Ndigbo should be scrapped since it is no longer serving its purpose and has drifted into partisan politics that will not be in the interest of Ndigbo,” he said.

In another news report, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has been endorsed for election by the state chapter of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo group.

The Ohanaeze Lagos state leader, Solomon Ogbonna, announced at a town hall meeting in the state on Sunday, March 3, that members had concluded plans to cast their votes for Sanwo-Olu, Leadership reports.

Legit.ng gathered that Ogbonna promised to mobilise the over two million Igbo voters in Lagos to cast their votes for Sanwo-Olu. He, however, demanded that after the election, six of the group’s members be appointed as commissioners.

