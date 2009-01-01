Home | News | General | Elections: What happened in Akwa Ibom on February 23 was robbery - Buhari
Elections: What happened in Akwa Ibom on February 23 was robbery - Buhari



- President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the APC will reclaim its mandate in Akwa Ibom

- President Buhari at a townhall meeting in Uyo state said Senator Godswill Akpabio was rigged out of the Senate during the February 23 election

- The president was represented in Akwa Ibom by the vice president, Yemi Osinbajo

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Monday said that the votes of the Akwa Ibom people allegedly stolen during the Presidential and National Assembly elections of February 23, would be reclaimed.

Buhari said this during a town hall meeting held in Uyo to thank the people of the state for casting their votes for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the elections.

President Buhari, who was represented by the Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo encouraged the people to defend their votes during the coming Governorship and House of Assembly Elections.

He decried the circumstances, under which Sen. Godswill Akpabio lost his re-election into the senate in spite of his popularity across the state.

He alleged that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) robbed him and the party of victory.

