Modric reveals 1 player that is causing Real Madrid to struggle this campaign
Modric reveals 1 player that is causing Real Madrid to struggle this campaign



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 7 hours 56 minutes ago
- Luka Modric insists Real Madrid are struggling since losing Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus

- The Los Blancos return to Champions League action against Ajax at the Benerbeau on Tuesday

- Real Madrid are now 12 points adrift of La Liga leaders Barca after Saturday's Clasico defeat

Luka Modric says Real Madrid are struggling in the current campaign due to the club’s inability to sign a quality replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo after his switch to Juventus last summer.

According to Daily Mail report, the Croatian playmaker, who was speaking Monday ahead of the Los Blancos Champions League last-16, reverse fixture against Ajax on Tuesday insists the club’s current strikers have also failed to step into the role vacated by Ronaldo.

The Ballon d'Or winners further hinted that the major problem facing the Galaticos is centered on inconsistency and lack of goals this term.

