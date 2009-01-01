Home | News | General | Oyo ADC reportedly gives Tinubu conditions to rejoin APC, support Adelabu

- ADC in Oyo state has reportedly given conditions to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, before it could work for APC on Saturday, March 9, governorship election in the state

- The national leadership of APC led by Tinubu has been trying to woo some of political bigwigs of oppositions in the state ahead of the election

- Former governor of the state, Adebayo Alao-Akala, had jettisoned his governorship ambition under ADP and promised to work with APC's candidate, Adebayo Adelabu

Barely five days to the governorship election, a faction of African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Oyo state has reportedly told the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, that certain conditions must be met before it could support the ruling party and work for its candidate, Adebayo Adelabu, on Saturday, March 9.

Legit.ng regional reporter, Imran Khalid, reports that the leadership of APC has been mounting pressure on the leaders of the factional ADC, following the poor performance of the party during the presidential and the National Assembly.

It was gathered that the leaders of the ADC, Alhaji Busari Adebisi and Chief Michael Koleoso had replied the APC's stalwart that they would rejoin the party provided they were ready to meet the conditions.

The conditions stated by the leaders of the unity forum in ADC were premised on the undisclosed huge amount of money and dissolution of the executive members at the state level and across the thirty three local governments in Oyo state.

It was learnt that to cement the agreement and fulfillment of the terms of negotiation as prerequisites to guarantee their welcome into APC's fold, Tinubu had invited all the gladiators of the unity forum in ADC to his residence at Bourdillon in Lagos on Sunday, March 3, where matters relating to the agreement and fulfillment of terms of negotiation that would facilitate their rejoining APC were fruitfully discussed.

According to a member of Unity Forum in Okeho, Kajola local government, who spoke under the condition of anonymity disclosed that Tinubu had been mounting pressure on the members of unity forum in ADC in the state to rejoin APC so as to win the forthcoming gubernatorial election.

The leaders were reported to have said that they would be ready to rejoin APC in the state provided the conditions of undisclosed huge amount of money and dissolution of the party's executive members across the state would be met.

The source said that Tinubu pledged to give half of the total amount and wholeheartedly agreed to dissolve the executive members across the state,adding that the ADC leaders promised to get back to the APC national leader after consulting with the members of the party.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that Olufemi Lanlehin and Sharafadeen Alli, the governorship candidates of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) respectively on Monday, March 4, stepped down for the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Oluseyi Makinde.

