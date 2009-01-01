Home | News | General | 2019 election: Apologise for your anti-party activity now or face penalty - Ondo APC tells Akeredolu

- Ondo state chapter of APC has told Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to apologise to the leadership of the party over his anti-party activities

- President Muhammadu Buhari was defeated in the state by the PDP's candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on Saturday, February 23

- Akeredolu was said to have ordered some members of the party before the election, to work for the candidates of Action Alliance (AA)

Some campaign groups under the Ondo state chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC), Think Buhari 2019 and Buhari/Osinbajo movement, have urged Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu to apologise to members of the party for jeopardising their chances in the state during the Saturday, February 23, presidential and National Assembly elections.

Legit.ng regional reporter in Akure, Oluwadamilare Moriyeke, reports that the coordinator of Buhari/Osinbajo movement, Segun Omojola and the coordinator of Think Buhari 2019, Emminence Dada, at a press conference held in Akure, accused the governor of anti-party activities that thwarted President Muhammadu Buhari's reelection in the state.

According to them, the party members in the state appreciated the leadership of President Buhari but lost the presidential and National Assembly polls due to the directives given by the governor and state leadership of the party.

They said: "The party in the state which used to be the beautiful bride was derobed by the anti-democratic attitude of the governor and some party leaders.

"The machinery of the party in the state was therefore deployed for the benefit of Action Alliance (AA)'s candidates instead of the President Muhammadu Buhari re-election bid and that of All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates.

"They misled our people with their anti-party activities to vote for opposition party by directing them to vote for their candidate of choice which is Action Alliance (AA)."

The Omojola and Dada urged the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party to establish a panel of inquiry to investigate the poor performance of the party in the state like it happened in Ogun and Imo states.

"We also resolved that Rotimi Akeredolu should apologise to president and the leadership of our party for sabotaging our efforts and for deceiving president over his promises that he would win for APC handsomely.

"While having divergent opinion, we therefore call on Governor Akeredolu to do the needful on or before state House of Assembly election by appealing to all the candidates across the state and National Working Committee (NWC) of the party."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, won the presidential election in Ondo state. The state is currently governed by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Nigeria’s ruling APC.

