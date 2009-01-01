Home | News | General | Panic at Old Trafford as Man United superstar set to miss the rest of the season
Panic at Old Trafford as Man United superstar set to miss the rest of the season



- Alexis Sanchez has been ruled out for the rest of the season following the injury he suffered over the weekend

- The Chilean striker was in action for Man United in their 3-2 win over Southampton at Old Trafford

- Sanchez, who has equally struggled since his move to the Red Devils in 2018 suffered knee ligament injury in the game

Manchester United star Alexis Sanchez could remain on the sidelines for the rest of this season after suffering a knew injury in his side's dramatic win over Southampton last weekend.

A brace from Romelu Lukaku and one from Ander Herrera handed the Red Devils maximum points after regulation period.

Rendering Yan Valery and James Ward-Prowse's goals mere consolation for the Saints who opened scoring in the 26th minute of the game.

READ ALSO: Sergio Reguilon lashed out at Barcelona forward Luis Suarez during El Clasico

Meanwhile, the former Barcelona star was confirmed to have damaged his knee ligament in the process - with initial assessment claiming he should be back in action after eight weeks.

