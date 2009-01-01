Home | News | General | Panic at Old Trafford as Man United superstar set to miss the rest of the season

- Alexis Sanchez has been ruled out for the rest of the season following the injury he suffered over the weekend

- The Chilean striker was in action for Man United in their 3-2 win over Southampton at Old Trafford

- Sanchez, who has equally struggled since his move to the Red Devils in 2018 suffered knee ligament injury in the game

Manchester United star Alexis Sanchez could remain on the sidelines for the rest of this season after suffering a knew injury in his side's dramatic win over Southampton last weekend.

A brace from Romelu Lukaku and one from Ander Herrera handed the Red Devils maximum points after regulation period.

Rendering Yan Valery and James Ward-Prowse's goals mere consolation for the Saints who opened scoring in the 26th minute of the game.

Meanwhile, the former Barcelona star was confirmed to have damaged his knee ligament in the process - with initial assessment claiming he should be back in action after eight weeks.

According to the Guardian, Chilean national team doctor Onate insists that the forward will be ready to feature for his country at the Copa America tourney this summer.

But chances for him to return for the Red Devils before the end of this season are not visible as the coach says the injury is a stubborn one.

"We communicated with Sánchez, he has had his scans and that’s the injury – there will be no problems for him to play in the Copa América [this summer] because it will be six to eight weeks without playing.

"The medial ligament is a troublesome injury but not so complex.” Oñate told the El Mercurio newspaper in Chile.

Meanwhile, United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is expected to give update on the Chilean's fitness level.

The Red Devils face a tough task of overturning their two goals deficit when they battle PSG in the second leg of their Champions League clash this week.

