- Maurizio Sarri looks set to remain as Chelsea manager beyond the summer

- The 60-year-old Italian has been under pressure at Chelsea after heavy defeats by Bournemouth and Man City

- Sarri was threatened with a sack before Chelsea’s defeat in the Carabao Cup final but has now received assurances from club chiefs

Chelsea have hinted they are ready to offer Maurizio Sarri another season to prove he is the right man at Stamford Bridge going forward.

According to The Metro, the 60-year-old Italian, who replaced compatriot Antonio Conte at Chelsea last summer was under intense pressure last month after heavy defeats by Bournemouth and Manchester City in back-to-back away games.

Interestingly, moments before Chelsea’s 3-4 defeat to Man City via penalties during Wembley’s Carabao Cup final, report emerged that the former Napoli star would be sent packing if Chelsea lost.

Days after the Blues are back to winning ways after emerging victorious in London derbies against Tottenham and Fulham.

And Sarri has revealed he will not be leaving Stamford Bridge at the end of the campaign after receiving assurances from club chiefs after discussing new plans beyond the 2018-19 season.

“I feel the same as before, but happier because the results are positive,” Sarri was quoted as saying by Sky Italia.

“When everyone talked about my dismissal, I was talking with the club to plan the team for next season, so I was always relaxed,” he added.

The Italian tactician has also received the backing of Germany star Antonio Rudiger, who believes Sarri needs more support from Chelsea after reshaping the cub’s playing style.

“I think everyone has adapted to new things – also the coach,” said Rudiger.

“You saw the way we played against Tottenham and Manchester City. It was different to the way we played in the first three months. Everyone needs to adapt, everyone needs to learn and it is good that it has happened in this moment,” said Rudiger.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Zinedine Zidane is unsure if he will replace Maurizio Sarri as Chelsea boss with Serie A champions Juventus keen on offering him a deal– and a return to the Italian topflight as manager.

According to Metro report citing The Sun, Blues Italian boss Sarri extended his stay at Stamford Bridge after Wednesday’s win over Tottenham in the Premier League, but there are doubts surrounding his capabilities to manage the club going forward.

At the last count, the west London dwellers suffered their heaviest defeat in the English topflight under the Italian, and lost the Carabao Cup final to Man City before returning to winning ways against Spurs.

