- Maurizio Sarri looks set to remain as Chelsea manager beyond the summer

- The 60-year-old Italian has been under pressure at Chelsea after heavy defeats by Bournemouth and Man City

- Sarri was threatened with a sack before Chelsea’s defeat in the Carabao Cup final but has now received assurances from club chiefs

Chelsea have hinted they are ready to offer Maurizio Sarri another season to prove he is the right man at Stamford Bridge going forward.

According to The Metro, the 60-year-old Italian, who replaced compatriot Antonio Conte at Chelsea last summer was under intense pressure last month after heavy defeats by Bournemouth and Manchester City in back-to-back away games.

Interestingly, moments before Chelsea’s 3-4 defeat to Man City via penalties during Wembley’s Carabao Cup final, report emerged that the former Napoli star would be sent packing if Chelsea lost.

