President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, March 5, went into a closed-door meeting with security chiefs of the country.

It was learnt that the meeting commenced around 11am at the President’s office in the State House.

Though details of the meeting were not revealed at the time of this report, but it could be related to the developments around the country.

Vanguard reports that the meeting could also have something to do with how to ensure maximum security across the nation during the governorship election scheduled for Saturday, March 9.

The report said all the service chiefs were present at the meeting.

