President Muhammadu Buhari has said that Kano state has been his political base since he came into Nigerian politics in 2003.

The president also said that the state has always given him comfort whenever he lost elections, Leadership reports.

President Buhari made this known when a delegation from Kano South paid him a visit in Abuja to congratulate him on his re-election win.

Buhari expressed gratitude and said he cannot show the people of Kano enough appreciation for how they stood with him in both good and bad times, thanking them for their prayers and supports.

He thanked Senator Kabiru Ibrahim Gaya for all the support he showed him, saying his sterling performance as chairman of Senate committee on works positively affected the achievements of his administration throughout the past four years.

The senator who is representing Kano south for the All Progressives Congress (APC) also used the visit to appeal to the president to hasten the completion of the Port-Harcourt-Kano rail line to help with inter-state transportation of goods on the road.

Gaya thanked Nigerians for voting massively for the president, while also urging the president to award the contract for the construction of pedestrian bridge at Mariri in Kano Central Senatorial District so ease crossing on the road.

