Alhaji Kunmi Mustapha, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chairman in Oyo state, has expressed confidence that the party would win six out of the seven political zones of the state conveniently on Saturday, March 9 election.

Mustapha told newsmen in Iseyin, Oyo state on Monday, March 4, that the party was confident of massive support by the people of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the seven political zones of the state are Ibadan, Ibadan less city, Ibarapa, Ogbomoso, Oyo, Oke-Ogun I and Oke-Ogun II.

He said that the party enjoyed massive support in Ibadan, Ibarapa, Oke-Ogun and Oyo, adding the ongoing coalition with ADC, SDP, ZLP and some other political parties has been sealed.

The PDP chairman said that the coalition has adopted Seyi Makinde, the PDP governorship candidate, as their governorship candidate for Saturday’s governorship election.

Mustapha said: “The defeat of Governor Abiola Ajimobi in the last senatorial election is the end of APC. Today, we have a coalition of no fewer than five political parties supporting PDP.

“In Ibadan, all the governorship candidates of major political parties except the APC has stepped down for Seyi Makinde, the PDP governorship candidate. In Ibarapa, we won the two federal constituencies.

“In Oyo, we will spring surprises and in Oke-Ogun, all is not going to be as usual. We are all at home working hard for the victory. Here in Iseyin, all those in the ADC are now with us in PDP.

“We may not win in Ogbomoso, but we are very sure that the election in that zone will be keenly contested.''

Mustapha said the party’s performance in the just concluded presidential and National Assembly election in the state was just a tip of the iceberg.

He added: “Our party did well, though not up to our expectation in some councils as a result of manipulations carried out by the government of the day.

“These manipulations were carried out in some councils in Ibadan, Saki and Iseyin. I am sure you can see that the people are really tired of the present government.”

Mustapha said that the methods employed by the APC to manipulate the last election has already been exposed, vowing that PDP and the coalition would not allow such in the Saturday governorship election.

He denied the involvement of PDP in vote buying and election rigging, saying the party was not in government and could not get such huge money to buy votes.

The party chairman said that information at their disposal revealed that the ruling APC was planning to import people from Osun, Ekiti and Ondo states where the governorship election would not hold into the state.

Mustapha alleged that the imported people would use fake PVCs to vote for the APC, calling on security agencies to be neutral and perform their duties as expected.

The PDP chairman tasked INEC and its staff from allowing themselves to be compromised to engage in electoral malpractice, saying such action would be resisted by the people.

The PDP chieftain said: “Let me inform you that the APC is planning to use men of the NURTW to unleash terror on opposition members. I want them to know that these people are children of many people across party lines.

“We have heard their plans and we won’t take it lightly with anyone who intends to cause violence in the state. Parents should warn their children.''

Speaking on former governor Adebayo Alao-Akala’s support for the APC governorship candidate, Mustapha said that the former governor left the cialicoal without his people.

The PDP chieftain said: “Alao-Akala’s only legacy in Ogbomoso is the Ladoke Akintola University Teaching Hospital and I can tell you that the people of Ogbomoso did not go with him because they are wiser.”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Olufemi Lanlehin and Sharafadeen Alli, the governorship candidates of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) respectively on Monday, March 4, stepped down for the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Oluseyi Makinde.

The leadership of the campaign organizations of the parties involved in the coalition revealed this on Monday, adding that an official announcement and unveiling of the coalition would be made public in a press conference on Tuesday, March 5.

