Home | News | General | Just in: EFCC releases Atiku’s son-in-law, arrests his lead counsel

A son-in-law to the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has been released by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The Cable reports that Babalele Abdullahi was released after the anti-graft agency invited Tanimu Turaki, a senior lawyer who is leading the defense team of Atiku to sign a bail document for him (Abdullahi).

It was gathered that Abdullahi was released after his was granted administrative bail by the commission.

However, Turaki who is also the deputy director-general of the PDP Presidential Campaign Organisation.was detained by the EFCC.

READ ALSO: Elections: What happened in Akwa Ibom on February 23 was robbery - Buhari

Conforming Turaki's arrest, the acting spokesperson for the commission, Tony Orilade, said: “I heard of it yesterday; but let me get confirmation and the details."

Reacting to the arrests, the PDP said this is the ruling party, All progressives Congress (APC) grand plot to use power to intimidate the opposition.

The spokesperson for the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the development is also to scuttle opposition's effort to reclaim its mandate allegedly stolen at February 23, 2019 Presidential polls.

“Since the people’s candidate, Atiku Abubakar and the PDP expressed our unwavering determination to reclaim our victory at the tribunal, being armed with overwhelming evidence, our leaders have been subjected to escalated harassments, constant threats, blackmails, cajoling and contrivances by the APC to drop our legal option,” Ologbondiyan said.

“The PDP, however, states in clear terms that the APC and the Buhari Presidency are fighting a lost battle as no amount of harassment and threats will ever make the party to buckle in its determination to take back the mandate, in line with the wishes and aspirations of Nigerians," he said.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android and read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Atiku had assured Nigerians that under no circumstance will he mortgage the mandate of Nigerians as expressed on February 23 Presidential Election.

Abubakar gave the assurance in a statement issued by his Media Aide, Mr Paul Ibe on Saturday in Abuja.

He said that the assurance came against the backdrop of the invasion and arrest of Alhaji Babalele Abdullahi, the Finance Director of his group of companies in Abuja on Saturday.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have updated to serve you better

2019 Election: Atiku heads to court to contest election result, can he win? - on Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...