- INEC’s Plateau chapter has commenced training for its ad-hoc staff to mitigate against hitches experienced during the February 23 elections

- The training is for confidence building for the staff as well as to acquire more requisite skills ahead of the March 9 elections

- The electoral commission urged voters to cooperate with officials to enable them conduct the forthcoming elections successfully

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Plateau has commenced refresher training for its ad-hoc officials to mitigate against hitches experienced during the February 23 presidential and National Assembly elections.

INEC’s head of voter education and publicity in Plateau, Osaretin Imahiyereobo, made the disclosure on Tuesday, March 5 in Jos, at a town hall meeting on voter education, NAN reports.

Legit.ng gathers that the meeting was organised by the National Orientation Agency (NOA) in collaboration with a private radio station, KT 103.9FM to review the lessons learnt during the national elections and proffer solutions.

Imahiyereobo said the training was for confidence building for the staff as well as to acquire more requisite skills ahead of the March 9 governorship and state House of Assembly elections.

“We received reports that many ad-hoc officials were intimidated at polling units to use manual polling, which is zero voting.

“We want them to have the boldness and courage to coordinate the activities of their polling units because they are representatives of the INEC chairman,” he said.

He said INEC guidelines must be adhered to, including using the card reader machines, adding that where there were hitches, its technical officials would address such.

“All the card reader machines are working, but the ad-hoc officials may not be effective in using them hence the training. The use of the machine would prevent multiple voting,” he said.

The INEC official urged voters to be patient with the machines and cooperate with officials to enable them conduct the forthcoming elections successfully.

Bulus Dabit, the director of NOA in Plateau said that the agency was worried about the number of invalid votes recorded during the last elections, saying voter education was critical to ensure votes are counted.

“I want to commend voters in the last elections for being resilient and coming out en masse to exercise their franchise.

“We want to appeal to political parties and traditional leaders to educate electorates on how to vote accurately,” he said.

Participants at the town hall meeting included security agencies, faith based organisations, civil Society organisations and journalists among others.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Kimpact Development Initiatives (KDI), an NGO, urged the Independent National Electoral Commission to address some of the lapses encountered during the February 23 presidential and National Assembly elections.

Bukola Idowu, the executive director, KDI, and coordinator, southwest Hub of Nigerian Election Violence Report (NEVR) made this known in Osogbo.

Idowu, who was speaking ahead of the March 9 governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections, said: “Despite INEC’s success in conducting the presidential and National Assembly elections, the late arrival of sensitive materials to polling units remains one of the challenges that must be tackled in the coming gubernatorial election.”

