- Paul Pogba missed a chance to record his name on the scores sheet in Man United's 3-2 win over Southampton

- The Red Devils continued their unbeaten run in the Premier League under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

- Two goal hero in the game Romelu Lukaku was however disappointed with the Frenchman after his wasteful effort

Manchester United's dressing may have been thrown into chaos despite their slim victory over Southampton last weekend.

The Red Devils came back from one goal down to end up beating the Saints 3-2, but one of the highlights of the match was Paul Pogba wasting a last minute spot kick.

SunSport however reports that the Frenchman has been at the center of the row following his missed penalty.

According to report from the club, Lukaku was said to have expressed displeasure towards his teammate who denied him a chance to bag a hat-trick in the meeting.

The former Juventus star went on to miss it as his shot was brilliantly saved by Angus Gunn who was in goal for Southampton.

Moments after the match, Lukaku reportedly told Pogba he would have let him take the spot kick if the roles had been reversed.

Pogba, on his part reminded the Belgian he is the club's usual taker and had every right to go for it.

So tense the exchange was that Lukaku reminded Pogba how he supported him when he was at odds with former manager Jose Mourinho.

A source at the club says it took Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's efforts to calm the two, warning them the club cannot afford to stroke tension on or off the pitch.

“It was quite a stern conversation and Romelu was clearly not happy about what Pogba had done," SunSport quoted the United source.

“He was quick to remind Paul how much he had helped him when he fell out with Mourinho. It needed Ole to calm the situation down," the source further divulged.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Manchester United continued their impressive run in the Premier League under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as they beat Southampton 3-2 at Old Trafford.

Belgium international Romelu Lukaku scored twice in the game to rescue the Red Devils from first EPL defeat under the interim boss.

As goals from Yan Valery and James Ward-Prowse ended up as a mere consolation for the visitors after regulation period.

[embedded content]

