Home | News | General | Veteran actor Ogogo shares interesting details about 38-year-old acting career

Only a few actors hold on to their beliefs and principles even after fame has found them. Taiwo Hassan is one strong-willed man whose love for acting has led him to make great movies and still stay responsible and loyal to his family.

By now, most people are aware of the fact that locking lips with strangers and playing hanky panky comes with the terrain of acting. As a talented actor or actress, one's focus is fixed on bringing characters to life and for that reason, some things that are sacred in reality usually become an actor's step stool in movies.

However, some actors have lived the entirety of their career sticking to certain principles. One of such is veteran actor, Taiwo Hassan, popularly known as Ogogo. Having blessed the movie industry for many decades with his talent, the actor has remained one of the loved faces on TV screens.

As a dedicated family man, he has let his faith guide him in picking some movie roles. While most people will jump at the opportunity of playing just any scandalous role, Ogogo has been careful to pick role that will only teach good lessons to his fans.

READ ALSO: Fans slam actress Mercy Aigbe over massive cleavage-baring outfit

It is the same great quality that he has passed to his pretty daughter, Shakira Olawunmi Taiwo, who launched into the movie industry as a young lady and is now gradually making strides in her career.

PAY ATTENTION: Get your daily relationship tips and advice on Africa Love Aid group

Meanwhile, a social media user recently took to popular micro blogging platform, Twitter, to run a poll in which he had attempted to find out the baddest Nollywood actor. In his options, he listed Hanks Anuku, Gentle Jack and Segun Arinze.

In response to his poll, many had cast their votes in favour of Anuku, as they had praised his performances as one that gave the audience a near experience of Hollywood action movies.

Did you know? NAIJ.com (naija.ng) is now-> Legit.ng We have updated to serve you better.

PAY ATTENTION: Read best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

Who should get higher salary - doctors or teachers? on Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...