If you are searching for the latest Tim Godfrey songs, you are lucky because you have found the right article. Music can make us feel good or bad, motivated or relaxed, and so on. Tim Godfrey is a musician whose songs are really inspirational, and we can prove it.

Are you ready to get some inspiration from gospel songs? Tim Godfrey's songs are not regular songs which you listen to and forget in the next few minutes. His songs can give you the feeling of being blessed.

Latest Tim Godfrey songs 2018-2019

All you have to do now is to enjoy and get to know this artist even better. Tim Godfrey puts all his soul into his songs and this is what makes them sound "full" and of course, we, as listeners, notice that.

1. Nara (feat. Travis Greene)

[embedded content]

All of Tim Godfrey’s songs are filled with love. The first song we talk about today is a track named “Nara”. It is a wonderful song full of love and gratitude. This song is for those who have lost their faith and hope. It is so inspirational that it can take you away from all the sadness and through any kind of “storm” in your life.

2. Igbo Medley

[embedded content]

This song includes a lot of melodic African beats. This makes the track to be even more appealing. Not everyone can understand the lyrics of the song, but everyone can feel the energy it holds. You do not have to speak the language to feel the song's message.

3. Hallelujah

[embedded content]

This song is inspirational and deep as many other Tim Godfrey's songs are. But what makes it special and unique is its incredible beat. The music makes you want to dance, and I think that that is an excellent way to spread a motivational message. As a plus, this track seems so unique compared to others.

4. Onyedikagi

[embedded content]

“Onyedikagi” is produced very well. The video perfectly fits this powerful song. It shows why people appreciate gospel artists so much. Such songs can really change people’s lives.

5. Oriki

[embedded content]

This is one more song which spreads blessings all over the world. It includes a very nice mix of traditional African beatss and contemporary melodies as well. All that makes Tim Godfrey’s songs very special and that is why a lot of people love his songs so much.

6. Akaah

[embedded content]

The song “Akaah” also brings to us a mix of traditional African beats, some danceable beats, and as always, some inspirational and deep sense. It seems like it is easier to understand and to accept the meaningful messages if they are presented in a simple way just like this song.

7. Jotie (feat. Okay Sokay and SMJ)

[embedded content]

In this song, Tim Godfrey decided just to be creative and have fun. Who said he could not do that, right? If a person is talented, his talent is shown not only in one category. This song proves this fact. Although Tim Godfrey is a gospel singer, he can still be creative and make something a bit different.

Tim Godfrey is a gospel singer. He also works as a music director, writer, producer, voice instructor, conference speaker, and many others. All that shows that he is a person of art. He was born in Nigeria in a big family consisting of 5 children. He attained his education at the church in Kaduna. He performed in this church's choir. That was kind of the start of his music career. When we see what strides Tim Godfrey has taken in his musical career, we can say that his career is definitely successful.

As you see, Tim Godfrey is a very talented person, and he spreads his talent in all possible spheres. Of course, we know him mostly for his gospel songs, but that does not mean that it is the only thing he does. We hope you have enjoyed the latest Tim Godfrey songs 2018-2019.

