Buhari Media Center releases how all APC candidates will win governorship elections (infographics)



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 24 minutes ago
Ahead of the governorship and state assembly elections coming up on Saturday, March 9, the Buhari New Media Centre (BNMC), a platform focused on President Muhammadu Buhari’s campaign and media perception online, has expressed a 100% commitment to the successful election of all the state governors contesting on the APC platform.

Sharing some pieces of infographics on its Facebook page on Tuesday, February 5, the BNMC writes: “This is our resolve and we will stand by it and defend it with our thumbs on Saturday.”

