Ahead of the governorship and state assembly elections coming up on Saturday, March 9, the Buhari New Media Centre (BNMC), a platform focused on President Muhammadu Buhari’s campaign and media perception online, has expressed a 100% commitment to the successful election of all the state governors contesting on the APC platform.

Sharing some pieces of infographics on its Facebook page on Tuesday, February 5, the BNMC writes: “This is our resolve and we will stand by it and defend it with our thumbs on Saturday.”

Similarly, following the outcome of results in the just concluded presidential and National Assembly elections across Nigeria, the All Progressives Congress may give the Senate presidency to the north while the speaker of the House of Representatives goes to the south.

Daily Trust reports that the ruling party has since the elections garnered lawmakers in both the upper and lower chamber of the National Assembly with 64 senators-elect and over 200 ‎representatives-elect.

Also, in a bid to avoid the grave mistake the party made during the leadership contest at the 8th Senate, some major stakeholders of the party are pushing for the Senate president’s seat to be zoned to the north.

Anonymous sources quoted by the newspaper said there are plans to zone the Senate presidency to the northeast, and the position of the speaker to the south, particularly southwest.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Kimpact Development Initiatives (KDI), an NGO, has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to address some of the lapses encountered during the February 23 Presidential and National Assembly elections.

Bukola Idowu, the executive director, KDI, and coordinator, southwest Hub of Nigerian Election Violence Report (NEVR) made this known in an interview on Monday, March 4, in Osogbo.

Idowu, who was speaking ahead of the March 9 Governorship and National Assembly elections, said, “despite INEC’s success in conducting the presidential and national assembly elections, the late arrival of sensitive materials to polling units remains one of the challenges that must be tackled in the coming gubernatorial election.”

