Are you searching for the top 15 2face songs of all time? 2face is a singer who has released a lot of good songs, so it is challenging to choose only 15 of them, but you can be sure that the 15 in this piece are seriously the best. Take a comfortable position and enjoy reading interesting facts about the artist and his songs, listening to incredible music by 2Baba, and watching the songs' official videos.

2face is a great Nigerian singer, record producer, songwriter, and entrepreneur. His music includes a few genres such as R&B, Reggae, and Hip-Hop. His tracks are popular all over Africa because he has some unique melodies which are so catchy that you just cannot get them out of your head.

Top 15 2face songs of all time

This performer has a lot of songs with a huge number of downloads, positive reactions, and views on YouTube. Listen to his songs, watch his video clips, and you will understand why.

1. African Queen

Perhaps this is one of the most popular 2face’s songs. It is quite old, actually, but who said that music has an expiration date, right? This song is 15 years old already, but it is still popular among its listeners. The lyrics are very simple, but that is exactly what attracts you. Although the lyrics are simple, they hold a meaningful message as well. The song is about African beauty, about accepting the dark skin tone, about glorifying African women and their beauty.

2. Only Me

This is one of the brightest examples of 2face's R&B songs. It was created to inspire listeners. 2face put a message into this song, a message which tells us that we must always stand for who we are and never let anybody bring us down, whatever the conditions are. He says that it is better to live completely alone rather than thinking of other people’s opinion all the time. This track is a creative approach to sending such an important message to all of us. We can see that the musician believes in himself and wants all of us to do the same. It is not difficult to understand why he has so many fans, right?

3. Oya Come Make We Go (feat. Sauti Sol)

This is a song to enjoy. This track is a collaboration with Sauti Sol, a band from Kenya, and it was made to give a positive, sweet flow to its listeners. All artists have powerful voices, and this fact makes us enjoy the track more.

It was made in 2016, but it is still popular, and you may still hear it in some clubs, etc. It includes a message as well. The track encourages people to work hard because nothing comes in our life without trying. And what we have to do is to dream, learn, and work hard to achieve our goals.

4. Coded Tinz (feat. Phyno and Chief Obi)

In this song, 2face tells us a story which should teach us to value and appreciate what we have. Also, he tells us that we should not share our private lives with someone else and that jealousy is not a negative thing because it shows that love is real and deep. If you watch the video clip, you will get confused at first, because the lyrics and the video do not match at all. But still, it is a song for parties and clubs, and that is why people love it.

5. 4 Instance (feat. V.I.P.)

This is one more “old” 2face song which is still popular today. The fantastic voice of the singer and the beautiful beats make it a perfect track which you would want to listen to more and more. A lot of people love it, and that is why it has been popular for so many years until now.

6. Holy Holy

This is one more song to dance to. Although this track makes you shake your body, it includes very nice lyrics as well. In this song, the musician tells us that there is no sense in criticising others and trying to bring them down. This song has a great message, which makes us think about the importance of appreciating each other because that is the way we can be appreciated too. No one is perfect, and we should accept everyone as they are.

7. Gaga Shuffle

“Gaga Shuffle” is one of those songs which have many views on YouTube. As always, the track has a very danceable beat, which a lot of people love. This time you will not hear any deep words, but that is not necessary when it comes to music. Sometimes it is better just to relax and not think of anything else except having fun, listening to music, and dancing.

8. See Me So

From the first seconds of the song, you will start dancing, because it is impossible not to when you hear it. The beat of this track is a “killer”. And this time it is not only about dancing. The meaningful lyrics appear again. The main message is about loving all the people around you, your friends, your parents, your wife or husband and so on. As you can see, most of his songs include a message about love and appreciation and it makes it more than just a piece of music.

9. True Love

Remember we told you that most of 2face’s songs include the message of love? Here, the theme of love appears even in the name of the song. In this track, 2face shares his ideas and experience so that we understand what true love is. It seems like 2face is not only a performer but also a philosopher, and this fact is working well with his songs.

10. If love Is A Crime

We already know that 2face knows how to make music. As you may guess from the name, this song is about love. The lyrics say that if we have found true love, we should fight for it and appreciate it all the time. The musician also says in his song that we may ruin our feelings because of jealousy. The beat of this song is very smooth and nice, and it makes us focus on the lyrics mostly.

11. Enter The Place

Are you tired of dancing? If not, there is another 2face’s track for you. This is another song where you do not have to look for meaningful, deep words, all you have to do is to enjoy the music, feel free, and dance.

12. Keep On Rocking

Danceable music and simple lyrics are a perfect mixture for creating a “legendary” song. There is just one little detail, which makes this song unique, and this detail is that African feel that sounds great and adds some special atmosphere to the song.

13. Officially Blind

This is another song which you would want to listen to over and over again. You do not have to look for the meaning in its words. Just sit, relax, and enjoy the music. That is all you may need while listening to this composition.

14. Rainbow

Now, we get back to love. This song can make you tear up. It includes a beautiful love story, and it can be played at weddings because it fits perfectly to such occasions.

15. Let Somebody Love You (feat. Bridget Kelly)

This song includes all the components of 2face’s songs, which are the play with words and melody. And these two components take your attention always. 2face is a great performer, and he knows what he is doing. He can be both funny and serious, and that’s what we love him for.

Listen to all 2face songs and choose those which make you feel good the most.

