- Joachim Low has reportedly informed the trio of Thomas Muller, Jerome Boateng and Mats Hummels they will never play for Germany again

- The trio were 'sacrificed' as part of a major shake-up in the Germany national team

- Muller, Boateng and Hummels thelped Germany win the 2014 World Cup in Brazil

Joachim Low has listed three Germany national team players -Thomas Muller, Jerome Boateng and Mats Hummels claiming that they will represent the European nation again.

According to The Sun citing the Bild, the trio, who were sent packing from the Germany national team played important role for European nation as they emerged 2014 FIFA World Cup champions in Brazil.

The football tactician Low revealed that the latest move was a step towards rebuilding the German national team.

"They have spent countless years for Germany and the national team.

At the last count, Germany failed to make any headway at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, crashing out after the group matches – in one of their worst performance at the Mundial since 1938.

And Low insists this is just the beginning to get Germany playing better again.

"They are all still world-class players who are at the forefront of their club and guarantee success.

"They are big players who stand for a big time in the national team. They have spent countless years for Germany and the national team.

"In the national team, however, it is now important to set the course for the future. We want to give the team a new face.

"I am convinced that this is the right step.

"In the year of qualifying for the European Championship 2020, we are sending a clear signal of renewal.

"The young national team players will have the space they need to fully develop. You have to take responsibility now,” Low submitted.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Germany national team boss Joachim Low set to join Real Madrid in the future as he nears the end of his international career.

Low won the World Cup with Germany in 2014 and thrashed hosts Brazil by 7-1 in the semi finals en route to their cup glory.

However, their fortunes have turned around after failing to defend the title at Russia this summer when the German -machine failed to progress past the group stages.

