Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 46 minutes ago
- Joachim Low has reportedly informed the trio of Thomas Muller, Jerome Boateng and Mats Hummels they will never play for Germany again

- The trio were 'sacrificed' as part of a major shake-up in the Germany national team

- Muller, Boateng and Hummels thelped Germany win the 2014 World Cup in Brazil

Joachim Low has listed three Germany national team players -Thomas Muller, Jerome Boateng and Mats Hummels claiming that they will represent the European nation again.

According to The Sun citing the Bild, the trio, who were sent packing from the Germany national team played important role for European nation as they emerged 2014 FIFA World Cup champions in Brazil.

The football tactician Low revealed that the latest move was a step towards rebuilding the German national team.

