- Lionel Messi, Barcelona star was left furious after match official trivialised Ramos' elbow situation

- Ivan Rakitic scored the only goal that separated the two sides after normal regulation period

- Meanwhile, Lionel Messi was said to have made a big deal out of his clash with Sergio Ramos in the game

Barcelona stunned Real Madrid for the third time this season following their 1-0 win at the Santiago Bernabeu over the weekend.

Ivan Rakitic scored the only goal which which handed the Catalans maximum victory after regulation period.

The victory further position the Blaugrana as favourites to win the Spanish League again after opening seven points gap between them and second place team Atletico Madrid.

However, the story of last weekend's El Clasico would not be complete without the clash between Sergio Ramos.

The 31-year-old was elbowed on his face after trying to make a tackle on Ramos during the encounter according to the Mirror.

Meanwhile, the center referee Mallenco - who had let play continue - stated his belief that Messi had made a meal of the situation.

"He has thrown himself" he declared, stating it on more than one occasion.

After the game, Barca coach Ernesto Valverde said that: "Leo is fine, he has made a great effort, like everyone.

"The referee? I have not seen anything on TV and I have no idea. It has been a hard, difficult game, a Clasico."

On the incident, ex-Madrid boss Jose Mourinho told beIN Sport: "I think, in the first half, both teams when they had the ball, they did not hurt the opponent too much.

"There was no intensity on the defensive actions, with everybody playing in a low-medium block. It was not the temperature of a derby, of a Clasico that can settle the title.

"I think Sergio Ramos' action probably is coming from a player that knows the game has to change.

"And probably he does it with the intention of creating a different temperature for the second half, because the game until then was really soft, in my opinion."

Madrid's defeat in the latest Clasico left them 12 points behind Barcelona in the race for La Liga - with just 12 games left.

Solari's men are also five points behind local rivals Atletico Madrid - despite their recent victory at the Wanda Metropolitano.

