Home | News | General | Real reason Lionel Messi was left angry during Barcelona's slim win over Real Madrid
Tension as Joachim Low reveals 3 World Cup winners that will not play for Germany again
Nigerian celebrities reveal plan to help woman who returned millions after Legit.ng’s report

Real reason Lionel Messi was left angry during Barcelona's slim win over Real Madrid



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 59 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

- Lionel Messi, Barcelona star was left furious after match official trivialised Ramos' elbow situation

- Ivan Rakitic scored the only goal that separated the two sides after normal regulation period

- Meanwhile, Lionel Messi was said to have made a big deal out of his clash with Sergio Ramos in the game

Barcelona stunned Real Madrid for the third time this season following their 1-0 win at the Santiago Bernabeu over the weekend.

Ivan Rakitic scored the only goal which which handed the Catalans maximum victory after regulation period.

The victory further position the Blaugrana as favourites to win the Spanish League again after opening seven points gap between them and second place team Atletico Madrid.

READ ALSO: Emmanuel Eboue, former Arsenal star, remarries after divorce that left him broke

However, the story of last weekend's El Clasico would not be complete without the clash between Sergio Ramos.

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 59 of 59