Home | News | General | Nigerian celebrities reveal plan to help woman who returned millions after Legit.ng’s report

- Nigerians have indicated their desire to come to the aid of Josephine Ugwu, the airport cleaner who returned millions

- After a report by Legit.ng, a lot of celebs have also revealed their plans to help Ugwu

- Some of the celebs who have shared their desire to help her include Banky W, Lala Akindoju, Iyanya, Michelle Dede, Bryan Okwara, Do2dtun, and Kemi Adetiba

After a report by Legit.ng about Josephine Ugwu, the airport cleaner who said she had been neglected after she found and returned several huge sums of money, several celebrities have indicated their desire to come to her aid.

At a meeting with Legit.ng’s correspondent, Damilare Okunola, in Abuja, popular socialite Debola Williams and social commentator Omojuwa indicated their readiness to assist Ugwu.

READ ALSO: Singer Burna Boy releases visuals to his latest single Dangote

Debola then took to his Instagram page to repost Legit.ng’s video alongside Ugwu’s account details.

Some of the celebrities who have indicated their readiness to assist her include, Banky W, Lala Akindoju, Iyanya, Michelle Dede, Bryan Okwara, Do2dtun, Kemi Adetiba, Shaffy Bello, Omobaba, Toyin Abraham, and others.

Legit.ng’s correspondent Damilare Okunola and Mrs Josephine Ugwu during their interview session.

Source: UGC

Actress Mercy Aigbe also took to her Instagram page to express her desire to meet Ugwu. See her post below:

Also, Legit.ng’s various social media pages have been bombarded with messages from other well-meaning Nigerians who have also expressed their desire to help her.

READ ALSO: Fans slam actress Mercy Aigbe over massive cleavage-baring outfit

Josephine Ugwu in 2015 while she was working at the airport found the sum of N12 million and returned it to the owner. In a recent interview with Legit.ng, Ugwu had claimed that she returned money not once but four times. She also claimed that she returned eight and seven million naira on separate occasions.

PAY ATTENTION: Get your daily relationship tips and advice on Africa Love Aid group

Woman who returned millions found at the airport speaks on Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...