President Muhammadu Buhari has showered praises on former President Olusegun Obasanjo as he turns 82 years old, saying that he is “a passionate and great patriot who deserves accolades for his immeasurable contributions to our democracy and national unity.”

The President said he would continue to accord Obasanjo respect, in spite of their political differences.

In a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr Garba Shehu, the President said, “regardless of our political differences with Obasanjo, I still hold him in the highest esteem because his contributions to the development of the country overshadow those differences.”

Recalling their days together in the country’s Armed Forces, Buhari noted, “Chief Obasanjo gave a good account of himself and inspired his juniors with his wit and other leadership skills.”

On Obasanjo’s indelible marks, the President said, “Nigeria’s successful transition to democratic rule in October 1979 was one of Obasanjo’s remarkable contributions to national development.”

“As he celebrates his 82nd Birthday Anniversary, I wish Chief Obasanjo more good health, knowledge and wisdom in the service of Nigeria and humanity.”

