Daura, which is in Katsina State, is the President’s hometown.

He spoke in Abuja while meeting with traditional rulers at the Presidential Villa, welcoming them to his “Second and final term, at the end of which I will, God willing, go to Daura and settle down.”

He asked traditional rulers in the country to support the anti-corruption war of his administration, using their vast knowledge and links to families in their communities.

He noted that as monarchs, they knew the families who harboured criminals and those who also had individuals with no tainted records.



The rulers came to visit him under the aegis of the National Council of Traditional Rulers.

The Council was led to the State House by the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III.

“You know all the families who harbour criminals and you know those who produce respectable individuals.

“You know the weaknesses of our society. We need your support to consolidate our achievements”, a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr Garba Shehu, quoted Buhari as telling the royal fathers.

The President seized the opportunity to speak on the efforts by the Federal Government to address national security challenges and stabilise the polity.

He stated, “What we need now is your support.

“No government can serve creditably without your support. We will always count on your support.”

Speaking on their mission earlier, the Sultan informed Buhari that they came to congratulate him on his re-election for another term.

He advised Nigerians to “accept the election result as the will of God.”

The Sultan said the traditional rulers supported Buhari’s policies and would help to disseminate information on them to the people.

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja II, who is the Co-Chairman of the Council, also assured the President of the cooperation of traditional rulers.

