New details have emerged concerning the crashed marriage of Prophet Joshua Iginla, the Senior Pastor of Champions Royal Assembly in Church.
Prophet Joshua Iginla announced the news of his marriage crash on Sunday in front of his congregation.
In his statement, he said that the marriage ended because his of some problems that started with his wife and he made the mistake of having a baby mama.
Prophet Joshua Iginla however forgot to mention that he married his baby mama, as far back as October 2014 in a civil marriage and that they are expecting their second child together. Their first child is named Rhema.
Report say the baby mama, Stella Zimasa Ndamase Iginla who is from South Africa, is whispered to be “so rich she does not know what to do with money”.
An insider also revealed that a sister to the prophet’s wife will soon spill some details in defence of the wife who is accused of bringing an ‘unholy child’ into her marriage.
