Lagos airport cleaner laments neglect despite returning 37 million naira

Mrs. Josphine Agwu’s story went viral after she returned N12m to the owner at the Muritala Mohammed Int Airport, Lagos in 2015.

Josephine, an airport cleaner, found the huge sum in the toilet and instead of her to run away with the money, she decided to pass it over to the airport management.

This turn of event made Josephine gain popularity in Nigeria.

Back in 2014, Ms. Josephine Agwu found N12 million inside the airport toilet and returned it. She was praised and received cash gifts for the commendable act. Subsequently, she also found ?10 million, N8 million, and N7 million forgotten by travellers in the airport, and each time, she returned the suitcase containing the money over to the authorities.

In a recent interview with Legit TV, Ms Agwu complained about the level of poverty in Nigeria. She also pointed out that in other countries, she would have been better rewarded for what she did, but that isn’t the case in Nigeria.

As you see me, I’m a person people know the whole world today. But see.

Nobody in Nigeria do what I did.

I return money four times in Nigeria. I’m a cleaner, the year 2014 in Murtala Muhammed, return 12 million, return 10 million, return 8 million, return 7 million.

But if na other countries, I’ll be an ambassador to telling youths that honest is paying. But now see. They close it. Nobody to remember it.

