The Peoples Democratic Party has filed an application to compel the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) grant it access to materials used for the conduct of the presidential election.

The party filed the motion ex-parte alongside Atiku Abubakar, its presidential candidate, before the presidential election petition tribunal in Abuja on Tuesday.

In the application filed through Chris Uche, their counsel, the PDP urged the tribunal to grant it leave to inspect the materials including voters register, the smart card reader machines as well as ballot papers.

It also asked the tribunal to compel INEC to allow it scan and make photocopies of vital documents used in the conduct of the election.

The party said this is for the purpose of establishing alleged irregularities in the petition they intend to file against the result of the election.

President Muhammadu Buhari defeated Atiku in the poll with over three million votes.

Buhari polled 15,191,847 votes while Atiku got 11,262,978 votes.

But the PDP rejected the result, alleging that there was suppression of voters in its strongholds and falsification of votes.

It said it has the “real results” and that it has finalised plans to challenge the outcome in court.

