The Presidential Support Committee (PSC), Southeast Zone, has given the Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) a 48-hour ultimatum to rescind the suspension of Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha.

The committee, at a news conference jointly addressed by the Director of Inter-Party Affairs Robert Ngwu, National Legal Adviser Ejikeme Ugwu and Director of Political Matters, Comrade Maxwel Okoye, in Owerri, noted that suspending a key stakeholder like Okorocha “did not speak well of the NWC and Oshiomhole”.

The group consequently threatened to embark on legal and mass action if the NWC did not repeal the suspension.



The committee also made a case for zoning of the Senate Presidency to the Southeast in view of the support given to President Muhammadu Buhari.

It noted that “the suspension is an orchestrated agenda to deny the Igbo presidency in 2023, knowing that Okorocha is one of the major contenders”.

They said: “Okorocha’s suspension came to us as a shock. There is no way a cabal can suspend a major financier of the party. We give the NWC and the National Chairman 48 hours to reverse the suspension or we will resort to legal and mass action against APC leadership.

“The suspension is aimed at disorganising Igbo ahead of 2023. Oshiomhole cannot wake up and suspend a major financier of the party. We plead with Buhari not to allow some few individuals rubbish his friends because we know that Okorocha is a good friend of the President.”

