Home | News | General | Nigeria’s anti-corruption fights frustrated by EFCC, others - British Council

- The British Council says anti-corruption fights in Nigeria are frustrated by anti-graft agencies

- The agency of the United Kingdom government, said the agencies have continued to work in silos, thus frustrating the fight against corruption

- The Council said the agencies take up isolated and high profile corruption cases without recourse to each other for cooperation

The British Council says anti-corruption fights in Nigeria have been frustrated by anti-graft agencies due to the inability of the agencies to work collectively and in unison.

The agency of the United Kingdom government, said the agencies have continued to work in silos, thus frustrating the fight against corruption

According to ThisDay, the Council accused the agencies of taking up isolated and high profile corruption cases without recourse to each other for cooperation.

READ ALSO: How Nigeria overtook Egypt as largest rice producer in Africa - Official

The Programme Manager of the Rule of Law and Anti-corruption (RoLAC) Programme of the British Council, Mr. Uche Emmanuel, stated this at a workshop organised for anti-corruption agencies and law enforcement officers by the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI); European Union (EU) and the British Council, on Tuesday, March 5, in Abuja.

His words: “The challenge is that most of us continue to work in silos. Most of the agencies that have been instituted to fight corruption, not just work in silos but many of them are working at what I call the micro level.

“They are so fixated on their primary mandate, and I said this to them at the EFCC in-house retreat they had last week, that they are so fixated on their primary mandate and forget the big picture.

“Several times we could get so fixated pursuing one very high level corruption case, pursuing one highly exposed person forever and get all the media attention, but you are set up to impact a country of 200 million people, and so one isolated mega case will not take us to where we are going, and you cannot do it in a silo. Nobody is an island; you definitely need to work with people.”

Meanwhile, a former deputy national publicity secretary of All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has called out the leadership of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) to justify its ongoing intimidation and harassment of persons loyal to the presidential candidate of the People Democratic Party (PDP).

READ ALSO: Buhari will run an inclusive govt because he knows Nigerians have suffered enough - Amaechi

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Tuesday, March 5, Comrade Frank said the agency has lost its core mandate and has been positioned by the federal government to fight only opposition members.

Comrade Frank was reacting to the arrest of Barrister Taminu Turaki, the deputy director general of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, a senior lawyer who is leading the defense team of PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have updated to serve you better

2019 Election: Atiku heads to court to contest election result, can he win? - on Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...