The death of Bala Haruna, a Bauchi-based staunch supporter of President Muhammadu Buhari went viral on Tuesday, March 5.

Haruna had vowed to spend 10 minutes inside a gutter and drink the drainage water if President Buhari wins the presidential election.

Immediately Buhari was declared winner of the February 23 presidential election in the early on Wednesday, February 27, Haruna made good his promise as he swam in a gutter and drink dirty water from it.

He immediately made social media blitz after his feat as his picture went viral on the internet

However, on Tuesday, March 5, he was reported to have died after battling with gastrointestinal bleeding in the hospital for days after his public stunt.

According to The Guardian, Haruna was rushed to the hospital after complaining of severe abdominal pains and severe stooling of blood for two days.

After series of tests conducted, he was diagnosed with gastrointestinal bleeding, which was contacted from the contaminated water he drank.

President Buhari's victory was widely celebrated in many northern states, with many taking to the streets to rejoice over the president's re-election.

Minister of information and culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said Buhari's victory symbolizes the triumph of the ordinary Nigerians over the elite.

He further said the president's victory is a confirmation that ordinary Nigerians appreciate Buhari and his administration's pro-people policies.

