These Erigga songs will blow your mind!
Erigga is famous for his catchy songs and colourful music videos. In his lyrics, he reveals the secrets of his incredible courage and will power. Each of us can learn a lesson from the texts written by a musician! Therefore, if you need the inspiration to follow your dreams, keeping your character, these Erigga songs are for you.
Image: instagram.com, @eriggapaperboi
Source: Instagram
We tried to gather for you the most exciting information about his songs. Make yourself comfortable and read this article!
Latest Erigga songs
The instrumental and performing part of his songs is a kind of combination from old creations and that one which gave him popularity. Blurry synthesizers, slow rhythm and beautiful singer voice set the tone for all subsequent tracks, carefully and delicately immersing the listener into the inner world and emotions of the musician.
These musical creations will not leave indifferent whole generations. They inspire, touch to the depths of the soul and make our hearts beat faster.
"Why" by Victor AD Ft. Erigga
- Released: 10 February 2019
- Format: mp3, video
- Genre: Afrobeat, hip hop, rap
- Length: 3:09 min
- Label: Etins record
This musical composition was released on February 10, 2019, and immediately became a hit. Cooperation with Victor AD made it very bright. Musicians tried to protect us from the wrong choice in the elections 2019. Produced by Etins Record track represents a specific concentration of who Erigga is.
The minimalist arrangement on the verge of R'n'B and hip-hop, the characteristic tricks with voice, sharp texts and perfect music notes once again demonstrate to the listener the whole originality of the performer. The lyrics here represents a collective image, rather than an appeal to a particular person. The track, of course, will find its place in the top charts, focused on urban music. However, we think no one would be surprised.
We also want to present to you lyrics to better understand the sense.
[Intro]
It’s Victor AD na na na
[Verse 1 – Victor AD]
Bros E for better if them slap me
Say e for better make dem throw me punch
I just got back from London
Aih! my people still dey sell their vote
For bag of rice wey no carry beans
The food no go complete if e no carry meat
Aih
Before I see welcome to Nigeria
Na blackout I take know say I dey Nigeria
It’s so painful
Say the story no change at all
And it’s so painful
Say the leaders no change at all.
[Pre-Chorus – Victor AD]
I believe say you get the voltage and power to rise when I fall
Na the reason why I put you there
I believe say you get everything to make this people tall
Na the reason why I put you there.
And now you don dey break my heart
Say, make the people cry
No be the reason why I put you there
And if I get the power to change it, I go bring you down
But who next I go put for there?
[Chorus – Victor AD]
And I say
Oh why? oh why? oh
Oh why? oh why? oh
Eheh
Oh why? oh why? oh
Oh why? oh why? oh
[Verse 2 – Erigga]
What if I tell you ‘I was right’
And I tell you ‘you were wrong?’
That everything will be alright
But only inside my song
You will find peace of mind
Because in a crazy world
Who everybody dey call craze, na em normal
Check Instablog.
Which country for this world dey use 50 years do light
I dey London dey drive, I no even use full light
Cause everywhere bright
Even bright pass we leaders
For their mind, we be smallie with primary three reader.
Tobore say he dey go stadium
Na big (?)
As we dey see am so,e wear (?) for party polo
So when you feel say you dey fool us with yeye promise
We dey fool you too
Your lies dey make us wan vomit.
[Pre-Chorus – Victor AD]
I believe say you get the voltage and power to rise when I fall
Na the reason why I put you there
I believe say you get everything to make this people tall
Na the reason why I put you there.
And now you don dey break my heart
Say, make the people cry
No be the reason why I put you there
And if I get the power to change it, I go bring you down
But who next I go put for there?
[Chorus/Outro – Victor AD]
And I say
Oh why? oh why? oh
Oh why? oh why? oh
Eheh
Oh why? oh why? oh
Oh why? oh why? oh
As e dey pain me eh.
This song is a true masterpiece. We hope that every listener will understand its meaning.
"The Story Of Chioma" by Vsagz ft. Erigga
- Released: 3 February 2019
- Format: mp3
- Genre: Afrobeat, hip hop, rap
- Length: 3:35 min
- Label: Vsagz
One of the famous performers of modern music Vsagz helped to create this track. A light melody resembles Victor AD Ft. Erigga — Why, but it is distinguished by the beautiful lyrics that amazed the society.
Lyrics of his songs are based on his emotions and personal stories, but this time everyone clearly understands who they are about, and this is probably the most significant difference from his previous works.
If we talk about the technical and professional side of the song, then everything is perfect. The musician and his team are scrupulous in creating their projects, and they have received public recognition more than once because of it.
He uses proven methods and techniques. In this way, the rapper showed to the audience his other side, more vulnerable and honest. You probably will listen to this composition more than once.
"Glory (The Genesis)" by Erigga ft. Nosa
- Released: 17 December 2018
- Format: mp3, video
- Genre: hip hop, rap
- Length: 3:43 min
- Label: Emirate Empire
- Producer(s): DJ TOXIC
This song was the explosion of the past year. It received an incredible amount of accolades and comments.
The text of the track is quite simple; it includes many repetitive lines. When we listen to them, we remember the rapper began to write his lyrics through freestyle. Here we see a perfect combination of musical and poetic tricks.
It is necessary to show you these lyrics. We can call Erigga one of the best rappers in Africa.
If I tell you my life how I take reach here
You no go believe who dey there abeg bring Chair
One polo, one Jean, rotten palm slippers
12 years old I don stop to de sleep house
Ring the bell 12 o’clock suppose be breaking time
But to me and Kevwe Omo Na taking time
Tear people school Bag remove them belongings
Deep down I don’t know what I’m becoming
Headphone for my ear one old Walk man
De jam 2pac of course I no get work naw
Morning till night we de area de gamble
De struggle Police wear us government bangle (Handcuffs)
My role model that year Na them bros Ogbe
Na when e die I know say na ole ole (armed robber)
Community de find us we de Bush de kush
Officer relax, you never know who you de push.
(Chorus)
If not for Jehovah, my life would have been over
Na baba God de bless me oh e de bless me oh
I no be super man oh but my life de him hand oh
Na baba God de bless me oh e de bless me oh.
VERSE 2 (Rap)
When I tell them my dream dem go start to laugh
Erigga relax who don blow with rap for Waff
Okere prison de come you go soon join your boys
But deep down I know say the world go hear my voice.
From streets to streets de kpuff who talk say e dope (rap battles )
Erigga good the problem be say e broke
So when time reach to chose Bible or Riffle
I chose Bible (skunk wrapped shaped like Bible) flood the back streets with kpo (weed).
Money start to enter I begin book session
More video, more show less police station
No more police statement now Na account statement
Call dem obor ( his boys) how far how una make that payment.
(Chorus)
VERSE 3 (Rap)
Na the moral for the story give up no join
E fit de hard now country man stay on point
Fail to plan my brother Na plan to fail
Who go better go better Na tay e de tay
No be stone you de cook my brother Na beans
When e done tear everywhere like rugged jeans
I don see men hammer I don see men broke
To the point them no fit even fit buy gbana smoke
Who belly full go hungry my brother where you
Na brain Broke today your men go throw away you
Money de but I de grind like up coming
Anything when make me fall e no go funny.
Erigga and Nosa created this masterpiece. The video was released 11 days later.
Erigga songs beckon not only perfectly stories or masterfully compositions. They are primarily interesting because they speak to you in the most understandable language of all accessible to a person, and it is the language of emotions.
