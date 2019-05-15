Home | News | General | PhD scholarships for Nigerian students: How to get a PhD scholarship in 2019

Looking through PhD scholarships, you may notice that quite many organizations and governments offer their financial help for well-performing students. However, these scholarships are very limited or are available only for students pursuing studies in a particular sphere. So, you have to be attentive in order to find the one destined for you. We have gathered some examples of scholarships from different countries that are offered to Nigerian students.

Finding a good scholarship might be tough. However, we are here to help you. Check out the offers we have gathered for you.

PhD scholarships in Nigeria

If you want to study in Nigeria to get your PhD diploma, there are a couple of scholarship options for you. Each of them fully covers all tuition fees throughout the duration of the program of your choosing.

NITDA Postgraduate Scholarship Scheme for Nigerian ICT Students

In 2010, the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) founded a Scholarship Scheme for Masters and Doctorate Degrees in various spheres of Information Technology. Only one student per geopolitical region of Nigeria who wants to become a PhD student can have this scholarship, so the competition is severe. The Scholarship Scheme covers the tuition fees and other expenses for studying at any university of Nigeria, even at private one. The PhD program usually lasts for three years, and the scholarship covers all this period of studying.

To apply for the NITDA Postgraduate Scholarship Scheme, a student needs to meet certain criteria:

He/she must be a citizen and resident of Nigeria

He/she must hold a MSc degree in a field related to IT

Must be found eligible for the scholarship by a committee

The advertisement for the scholarship is placed in two national daily newspapers yearly. You can apply 6 weeks after the ad was placed, and the deadline for application is 12 weeks after the publication of the advertisement. So, keep an eye on newspapers not to miss your chance.

Jim Ovia Scholars Program for Nigerian Students

Jim Ovia Scholarships are given each year to 100 students across Nigeria who want to get undergraduate or graduate degrees. This scholarship covers tuition fees at any Nigerian university and study program of your choosing. Unfortunately, the application deadline for 2019 has already passed. However, you can try to get the scholarship next year.

PhD scholarships in China

China has become a quite progressive country in recent years. Universities there are considered as ones of the best. If you also think so, then there are some scholarships you may want to consider.

Siemens China Scholarship at Tsinghua University in Beijing, China

Siemens China Scholarship is awarded to international students who want to study at Tsinghua University in Beijing, China. These students may pursue PhD degrees in such fields as Mechanical Engineering, Computer Science and Technology, Arts & Design, Software, Automation, Electrical Engineering and other related areas that are available for study at Tsinghua University.

The scholarship covers 40,000 RMB of tuition fees yearly and 160,000 RMB of other expenses such as accommodation, transportation, medical insurance, and the like. All international students are welcome to apply. Applicants must hold an undergraduate diploma in a related field of study. The application deadline is March 1st, 2019.

ECNU Shanghai Government Scholarships for International Students in China

Shanghai Government Scholarships are awarded to students aiming to study at East China Normal University (ENCU). People who want to enter undergraduate, graduate, and PhD programs can apply.

There are two types of scholarships offered by the Shanghai government. Type A scholarship covers all tuition, accommodation, medical insurance fees. Other monthly expenses are covered by CNY2500 for undergraduate students, CNY3000 for graduate students, and CNY3500 for doctoral students. Type B scholarship covers only tuition and medical insurance fees.

If you want to apply for this scholarship, you must:

Be a non-Chinese citizen

Have a recent HSK-5 grade, at least, if you want to study in Chinese, and a valid English language certificate, if you want to study in English

Have a MSc degree and be under 40, if you are applying for a doctoral program

The application deadline is May 15th, 2019.

PhD scholarships in Australia

If you always dreamed of pursuing a PhD degree in one of the Australian universities but always thought that it is too expensive, do not worry! There are a few PhD scholarships Australia has prepared for you.

UNSW Business School Scholarships in Australia

The UNSW Business School offers its potential students to apply for International Research Training Program (RTP) scholarships. These scholarships are designed to cover tuition of all degree levels and of all areas that are thought at the UNSW Business School. All international students are eligible for the scholarship.

The scholarship covers all tuition fees, and AU$26,000 are given annually for other expenses. The deadline for application is March 21st, 2019.

University of Adelaide Family Scholarship in Australia

If you already have an offer of admission from a University of Adelaide, you can apply for the Family Scholarship. This scholarship is offered to all international students planning to pursue an undergraduate or postgraduate degree of any program taught at the university. The Family Scholarship provides a reduction of the tuition fee by 25%, which could be a pleasant bonus for you. By the way, there is no deadline for this scholarship, and you can apply for it during the whole year round.

PhD scholarships in Europe

Universities and organizations of Europe also offer a number of scholarships for prominent international students. If you have a European university in mind to get your PhD diploma, consider the following scholarships.

DRD-DAAD Merit Scholarships

These scholarships are available for international students who want to study in Germany. Almost all German universities participate in this scholarship program. Also, it does not matter what faculty you choose.

For PhD students, the scholarship is EUR 900-1000 per month. Travel expenses are also covered. To apply, you must be an international student with a history of good academic performance. You also must have either German or English language certificates of acceptable levels of knowledge. The deadline for application is April 15th and October 15th of each year.

University of Dundee Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) Scholarship

The scholarship is offered to Nigerian citizens only. It gives you a chance to study as a PhD student in such fields as Civil Engineering, Electronic Engineering, Energy Petroleum and Mineral Law and Policy, Geography/Environmental Science, and Mechanical Engineering at the University of Dundee, Scotland, UK.

Those students who are awarded with the scholarship will have a tuition and accommodation fees covered and additional expenses compensated. Unfortunately, the deadline for this year has already passed (it was December 31st, 2018). However, you can try your luck next year.

PhD scholarships in Canada

If you want to get your PhD degree in Canada, there are some scholarships for you. PhD scholarships Canada offers usually covers all tuition fees.

Vanier Canada Graduate Scholarships Program

This is a scholarship program supported by the Canadian government. It is applicable for students who want to study social sciences, humanities, natural sciences, engineering, or health. The scholarship gives you $50,000 yearly. The application deadline is October 31st, every year.

PhD scholarships in USA

If you want to continue your studies in the USA, there are plenty of opportunities for you to get a scholarship. Here is a couple of options. However, you need to know that not many PhD scholarships USA offers cover all expenses and fees.

International Students DreamGo Scholarship in the USA

DreamGo Inc. offers one scholarship for any international student. The university and area of study, as well as level of degree, do not matter. They are ready to give $1,000 per semester. The deadline for application is March 31st, 2019.

Henry A. Kissinger Predoctoral Fellowship at Yale University

If you have completed all courses of your PhD program and have begun working on your dissertation, you have an opportunity of a lifetime to study in one of the best universities in the world – Yale University! Henry A. Kissinger Predoctoral Fellowship will provide you with a scholarship of $25,000 per year and $3,000 for expenses connected with your research work.

Any student can apply for the scholarship. The most important requirement is that your dissertation must be centered around the role of the US in global relationships from World War II to our times. The application deadline is February 15th, 2019.

Scholarships for PhD students are quite numerous around the world. Some cover all tuition fees, others only partially reduce the financial burden of education. To choose a scholarship, you need to decide where you want to study, in the first place. Then, see if you can get your dream scholarship. Good luck!

