White eyes are a sign of natural beauty and health. Many women and men would like to solve the problem of yellowness or redness of the eyes. Keep in mind that it is not a simple process. One cannot whiten the eyes in the same way as teeth. So if you want to know how to get white eyes, go on reading!

Typically, people’s eyes are white from nature, so, first of all, you need to find out whether the alteration in the colour of the sclera is a symptom of the disease or not. After all, the condition of the sclera can say a lot about a man's health. So what influences our organs of vision and changes its colour?

Why do not all people have white eyes?

Among principle reasons of the colour change are:

Diseases of liver and gallbladder. It may also be an early symptom of hepatitis and pathology of the biliary tract. After the course of treatment and normalisation of liver functions normal white colour usually returns.

Diverse ophthalmologic diseases. For example pinguecula.

Metabolic disorders. Eye sclera may become yellowish because of Gilbert's syndrome. This pathology is characterised by increased bilirubin level in the organism.

Conjunctivitis, rhinitis or other inflammatory diseases of the eye. Even a simple cold may influence the change of colour.

Toxic substances or alcohol consuming and smoking.

Daily routine: when a person works too much at the computer, reads too much or deals with continuous tension of the organs of vision.

The lack of sleep and constant fatigue.

Crying.

In some cases, yellowish tint of sclera may be associated with unbalanced, excessive consommation of vitamins or vice versa, because of anorexia.

As you can see reasons for yellowish or reddish eyes colour may be diverse. They can be both: pathological serious and and those that can be easily removed. So how to change the situation for better? Go on reading the article to figure it out!

Five best ways to get white eyes

Remember, that it is always better to consult the doctor first and then apply even harmless home remedy. Still, here are all possible variants of actions for those who crave white eyes.

1. Surgery

Currently, there is a surgical procedure called I brite. It is a cosmetic eye whitening. It consists of removing the membrane containing spots and vessels. Within 2-4 weeks, a new, do to say, clean tissue is formed, and the eyes become white. However, many ophthalmologists do not recommend such an operation only for cosmetic purposes. After all, this is a surgical intervention in the organs of vision when healthy tissue is removed solely because of its colour. It is a well known fact, that it is better to resort to any kind of surgery only in case of diseases.

Moreover, one can always mask congenital features with the help of good makeup. For example, avoiding red eye shadows, brown mascara, and bright lipsticks and using black eyeliners and natural brown shadows, one can visually brighten the eyes and, after all, attract attention to more advantageous parts of the face.

2. Homemade natural remedies

All women have got used to applying cucumber as a remedy against dark circles and wrinkles on the face. But not all they know, that due to its unique content (cucumber is mostly made of water), it acts as a remedy for tired and reddish eyes. You can replace or complement your favourite eye drops with cheap and effective vegetable in your facial routine. Just apply it on your eyes every morning and every evening. Do not worry if cucumber juice gets into your eyes you will not feel any discomfort.

3. Daily regime

The use of eye drops and other remedies for white eyes will be effective only if a person changes his or her mode of life. If you have to work at a computer for a long time every day, then you need to periodically take breaks and do exercises for the organs of vision. Moreover, read only with sufficient light. You have to sleep at least eight hours per day, it will relax your eye muscles. It is also essential to exclude smoking and alcohol while bad habits lead to dilation of the eye vessels, as well as to liver malfunction, which causes yellowing. Besides, try to walk in the fresh air at least one or two hours per day.

4. Nutrition

As long as the yellowish colour of eyes may be caused by liver misbalance, one needs to revise his or her everyday diet. To normalise liver function, avoid eating fried, smoked, and salty foods. Besides, avoid alcohol drinking. Dishes should be rich in vitamin C and A; these elements have a beneficial effect on the organs of vision. As you can guess, products rich on vitamins are fruits, vegetables and greens. So, replace a portion of French fries or chips with a tasty fruit salad, and in some time you will get bright white eyes. Moreover, your body and waist will also look better due to such a diet.

5. Compresses

There are so many types of compresses, here are the most popular of them:

Teabags on your eyes will diminish any colour change. Besides, both green and black tea will do. The matter is that tea has an anti-inflammatory antibacterial effect, while bacteria may cause a reddish colour of sclera.

Ice compress in the morning as a part of facial routine will also bring good results. One can use ice water and cotton or ice cubes to reduce inflammations.

Cosmetic eye pads against inflammations will help you too. They can be bought in any supermarket.

Compresses with the use of natural oil for tired eyes and against inflammation is also a good way out.

Of course, the type of treatment depends on the route of the problem. If you noticed any changes in your eyes, it is better to visit the doctor while only a specialist can consult you on which of the methods on how to get white eyes mentioned above can be applied in your particular case.

DISCLAIMER: This article is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

