Have you already heard all of these best Davido songs?
- 3 hours 51 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
It is difficult to find a person in Africa who will ask you, “Who is Davido?” The songs of this young performer are well known everywhere. However, are you sure that you have heard all of David Adeleke`s musical compositions? If not, here is a fully updated list of Davido songs so far.
Image: facebook.com, @davidoofficial2
Source: Facebook
From the beginning of his career in 2011, the singer has managed to release more than sixty musical compositions, and in 2018, he presented to the world 28 of them.
Davido songs list
How many albums does Davido have? For the moment, the singer has only one studio recorded album called Omo Baba Olowo (“child of a wealthy person” in Yoruba) that appeared in 2012; one unreleased album called The Baddest, an extended play with the name Son of Mercy and already released bonus sons in TBA.
The young man makes an essential and significant input into the African music industry working in an entirely new genre called Afrobeats (along with other famous singers like Wizkid, Diamond Platnumz, and Sarkodie).
The star goes on working and recording new musical compositions. However, the musician has not produced any in 2019 yet. The singer has already collaborated with such perspective performers as Jay Sleek, Maleek Berry, Mr. Chidoo, GospelOnDeBeatz, Shizzi, Theory Soundz and Spellz, Dokta Frabz. All collaborations are also included on our list:
- All of You - the world heard the single in 2012
- Back When (featuring Naeto C) — the single was produced in 2011
- Bless Me
- Dami Duro — the single appeared in 2011
- Dollars In the Bank (featuring Kayswitch)
- Down
- Ekuro — the single released in 2012
- Enter the Center (featuring B.Red)
- Feel Alright (featuring Ice Prince) — the single released in 2012
- For You (featuring 2 Face Idiba)
- Gbon Gbon — the single saw the world in 2012
- Mary Jane
- New Skul Tinz (featuring Sina Rambo and B.Red)
- No Visa (featuring Sina Rambo)
- Overseas (featuring Sina Rambo) — the single released in 2012
- Sade
- Video
The musical compositions above, including some singles that appeared in 2011, entered Davido`s first album Omo Baba Olowo (you can also meet OBO) in 2012.
READ ALSO: Where is Davido from?
- All Fingers
- Biggest Backside (featuring B-Red)
- Chillin (featuring Naeto C & Runtown)
- Dodo — the single was presented in 2015
- Embargo
- Fans Mi (featuring Meek Mill) — the single of the year 2015
- Galilee
- Get To You
- Kekwanu (featuring Timaya)
- Laleyi (Tonight)
- New York City
- Owo Ni Koko — the single of 2014
- Package
- Secret Agenda (featuring P-Square)
- Share My Blessings
- Shayo Galore (featuring Don Jazzy)
- The Sound — the single of the year 2015
- Wetin U Say? (feat. Trey Songz)
- Won Le Ba (feat. Wale)
Image: instagram.com, @davidoofficial (modified by the author)
Source: Instagram
The compositions above could have already been presented in the form of the album called The Baddest, but currently, the work is on hold because of the contemporary problems with SONY BMG contract terms. Besides, the release of the album has already been postponed five times! So we all hope to see it in 2019 in any case.
The following songs below belong altogether to extended play called Son of Mercy, TBA tracks collection and non-album singles of the year 2018:
- Assurance - the single released in 2018
- Coolest Kid in Africa (feat. Nasty C)
- Fall
- Fia
- Flora My Flawa — the single released in 2018
- Gbagbe Oshi
- How Long
- If
- Like Dat
- Maga 2 Mugu (feat. Simi)
- My Lilly (feat.Jah Prayzar)
- Nwa Baby — the single saw the world in 2018
- Pere (featuring Rae Sremmurd, Young Thug)
- Return
- Wonder Woman — the single was presented in 2018
The list of Davido songs 2018
It would also be honest and useful for fans to give the full list of Davido`s works in 2018.
- Assurance
- Currency
- Firewood
- Flora my Flawa
- Ji Masun
- Nwa Aba Tam-Tam Lady
- Nwa Baby
- One Ticket
- Run Am
- Wonder Woman
The list of Davido songs 2019
Here are the newest works (including collaborations) of this year by your favourite singer:
- Confirm
- Bum Bum
- Tire You
- No Case
- No Bad Vibes
That was the full list of Davido songs so far, showing us that without a doubt, he is a gifted young Nigerian man.
[embedded content]
READ ALSO: Davido's house in USA: facts you you should know
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles