It is difficult to find a person in Africa who will ask you, “Who is Davido?” The songs of this young performer are well known everywhere. However, are you sure that you have heard all of David Adeleke`s musical compositions? If not, here is a fully updated list of Davido songs so far.

From the beginning of his career in 2011, the singer has managed to release more than sixty musical compositions, and in 2018, he presented to the world 28 of them.

Davido songs list

How many albums does Davido have? For the moment, the singer has only one studio recorded album called Omo Baba Olowo (“child of a wealthy person” in Yoruba) that appeared in 2012; one unreleased album called The Baddest, an extended play with the name Son of Mercy and already released bonus sons in TBA.

The young man makes an essential and significant input into the African music industry working in an entirely new genre called Afrobeats (along with other famous singers like Wizkid, Diamond Platnumz, and Sarkodie).

The star goes on working and recording new musical compositions. However, the musician has not produced any in 2019 yet. The singer has already collaborated with such perspective performers as Jay Sleek, Maleek Berry, Mr. Chidoo, GospelOnDeBeatz, Shizzi, Theory Soundz and Spellz, Dokta Frabz. All collaborations are also included on our list:

All of You - the world heard the single in 2012

Back When (featuring Naeto C) — the single was produced in 2011

Bless Me

Dami Duro — the single appeared in 2011

Dollars In the Bank (featuring Kayswitch)

Down

Ekuro — the single released in 2012

Enter the Center (featuring B.Red)

Feel Alright (featuring Ice Prince) — the single released in 2012

For You (featuring 2 Face Idiba)

Gbon Gbon — the single saw the world in 2012

Mary Jane

New Skul Tinz (featuring Sina Rambo and B.Red)

No Visa (featuring Sina Rambo)

Overseas (featuring Sina Rambo) — the single released in 2012

Sade

Video

The musical compositions above, including some singles that appeared in 2011, entered Davido`s first album Omo Baba Olowo (you can also meet OBO) in 2012.

All Fingers

Biggest Backside (featuring B-Red)

Chillin (featuring Naeto C & Runtown)

Dodo — the single was presented in 2015

Embargo

Fans Mi (featuring Meek Mill) — the single of the year 2015

Galilee

Get To You

Kekwanu (featuring Timaya)

Laleyi (Tonight)

New York City

Owo Ni Koko — the single of 2014

Package

Secret Agenda (featuring P-Square)

Share My Blessings

Shayo Galore (featuring Don Jazzy)

The Sound — the single of the year 2015

Wetin U Say? (feat. Trey Songz)

Won Le Ba (feat. Wale)

The compositions above could have already been presented in the form of the album called The Baddest, but currently, the work is on hold because of the contemporary problems with SONY BMG contract terms. Besides, the release of the album has already been postponed five times! So we all hope to see it in 2019 in any case.

The following songs below belong altogether to extended play called Son of Mercy, TBA tracks collection and non-album singles of the year 2018:

Assurance - the single released in 2018

Coolest Kid in Africa (feat. Nasty C)

Fall

Fia

Flora My Flawa — the single released in 2018

Gbagbe Oshi

How Long

If

Like Dat

Maga 2 Mugu (feat. Simi)

My Lilly (feat.Jah Prayzar)

Nwa Baby — the single saw the world in 2018

Pere (featuring Rae Sremmurd, Young Thug)

Return

Wonder Woman — the single was presented in 2018

The list of Davido songs 2018

It would also be honest and useful for fans to give the full list of Davido`s works in 2018.

Assurance

Currency

Firewood

Flora my Flawa

Ji Masun

Nwa Aba Tam-Tam Lady

Nwa Baby

One Ticket

Run Am

Wonder Woman

The list of Davido songs 2019

Here are the newest works (including collaborations) of this year by your favourite singer:

Confirm

Bum Bum

Tire You

No Case

No Bad Vibes

That was the full list of Davido songs so far, showing us that without a doubt, he is a gifted young Nigerian man.

