Do you know what top law firms in Lagos Nigeria can be called the best? In case you are looking for a piece of professional legal advice for the business purposes or want to hire an individual to protect your interests, here is the list of top law firms in Nigeria that might be useful for you.

Today numerous firms and individuals offer excellent aid on legal issues. It does not matter if you are starting a business or already own one; you can not do without the help of experts. Fortunately, the law market in Nigeria is rapidly developing, and there is at least a dozen of efficient and trustworthy companies at your disposal.

Law firms in Nigeria

Nigerian legal sector exposes every year. For example, in 2019 there were already 37 registered companies, compared to 33 the year before. Nowadays, the law companies realise the benefits of being well-known and are featured in the ratings on the top positions. Therefore they try hard, offering the best legal services possible.

There is an annual rating in Nigeria that ranks the lawyer organisations, and private counsellors in different practice fields called The Chambers Global 2018. It figures out who the dominant player is in the sectors from finances to issues with intellectual property. Also, it compares the efficiency and success of law firms in over 180 countries.

To join the rating means to be notable in the field, which brings more profit to the organisations and in general develops the market in Nigeria. In recent years, the government did a lot to boost the private sector and encourage business in the country. The authorities implemented the new policies, drawn investments and diversified the economy.

Lawyers are the ones who keep an eye on sorting out the arguments, advising investors on the current regulatory system in the country and structuring transactions. Therefore it is understandable that the legal business is developing in the country and achieves high results.

The legal practice in Nigeria is in high demand today. Ten leading companies take top spots in all the lawyer sectors in the rating. Here is the more detailed evaluation.

Top law firms in Lagos

Most of the firms in the list have their offices either in Lagos or Abuja. Thus, here is the list of law firms in Lagos:

Banwo & Ighodalo

Banwo & Ighodalo is a top law firm in Lagos with a history of more than 25 years. It was established in 1991, and since then the company provides innovative solutions in the sector of finances, energy and natural resources and intellectual property.

Today B&I is a leading Nigerian company with thousands of grateful clients and successful cases. Their lawyers continuously share their knowledge on various lectures and workshops, developing the legal practice.

Olaniwun Ajayi LP

The company Olaniwun Ajayi LP has been a leader on the market for the past 60 years. Its principal focus is being a client-oriented firm. It has an excellent reputation for a decent, professional, trustworthy law firm. For over five decades the company helped governments, organisations, and individuals to overcome commercial and regulatory challenges.

Generally speaking, Olaniwun Ajayi LP is a classy law firm with strong values and commitment to its work.

Udo Udoma & Belo-Osagie

The company Udo Udoma & Belo-Osagie emerged in 1983 and since then became a leading multi-specialisation full-service firm, aimed to assist corporate and commercial business in Nigeria and Africa. It gathers the finest experts in the field and provides customers with efficient results. For the years of existing, Udo Udoma & Belo-Osagie has a rich history of successful cases to brag about. Each year the firm develops more and more, strengthening its market position.

Abdulai, Taiwo & Co.

Abdulai, Taiwo & Co. is a long existing full-service commercial and intellectual property law firm with an excellent reputation. It is a well-known player on the market in West Africa with a history of over 40 years. It's broad experience, and top lawyers keep up the successful results and proudly occupy a place in the top of the ranking.

AELEX

The company AELEXis a significant law firm, which focuses on a wide range of sectors, including the finances, energy and natural resources, corporate commercial and capital markets. It offers services mainly to multinational companies such as financial institutions, airlines, oil and gas companies, and others.

G. Elias & Co.

It is a relatively young company, established in 1994, with a focus on finance litigation and transactions. It has a perfect reputation, focuses on eight main sectors and assists multinational companies and local firms.

Templars

The law firm Templars is a well-known company in Nigeria that works with a wide range of cases. Its main focus is on the Corporate and Commercial, Energy and Natural Resources and Telecommunications. It is a full-service law company which assists the companies in business issues.

Ajumogobia & Okeke

Ajumogobia & Okeke is atop company with decent values that focuses on full-service commercial law assistance. It delivers effective individual solutions. Its unique expertise helped hundreds of companies with their issues. The company stands out due to its excellent communication, client-orientation and working trustworthy clarifications.

Aluko & Oyebode

The considerable Nigerian law firm Aluko & Oyebode is a full-service company that assists with major energy transactions. Its clients include multinational firms and local businesses that seek legal help combined with high ethical standards.

Adepetun, Caxton-Martins, Agbor & Segun (ACAS)

This firm believes that excellent techniques and creative problem-solving lead to the finest results in legal practice. Therefore the company ACASoffers unique service from 40 professional lawyers to local and foreign companies of various size. A topnotch approach is what ACAS famous for among its clients.

Law firms in Lekki and Ikoyi

If you are in Lekki or Ikoyi, here are some law firms, that you can turn to for business issues:

Akabogu & Associates;

Resolution law firm;

Olusegun B. Ajayi And Company;

Moyinoluwa Ologure And Company.

If you need legal advice about the business you lead, these are at least ten top law firms in Lagos that will help you sort everything out. Now that you know whom to contact, you can get advanced professional help.

