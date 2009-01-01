Why Atiku, his supporters must work with us – Amaechi

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has enjoined the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar to work with President Muhammadu Buhari instead of going to court over the outcome of the just concluded presidential election.

Amaechi, who is the Director General of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Presidential Campaign Council, urged the opposition party and Abubakar to join Buhari in developing Nigeria.

Addressing journalists in Abuja, on Tuesday, the former Rivers State governor said the APC considers the former Vice President and members of his party as colleagues and would want them to work with Buhari.

He said: “I told my colleagues that it is only those who fail elections that gather for meetings, while the winners just gather to pop champagne and drink to their victory.

“We are celebrating but we are conscious of the fact that we want to repeat what Gowon said in 1970: ‘No victor, no vanquished’. We enjoin our colleagues in the PDP to join us in ensuring that Nigerians benefit from good governance.

“We believe they are our colleagues and friends, but if they don’t see reason, I think we also have lawyers.”

