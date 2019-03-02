Veteran actor, Fadeyi Oloro critically ill
- 8 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Veteran Yoruba actor, Ojo Arowosafe, aka Fadeyi Oloro is seriously ill.
The actor is currently on admission at Orile Agege General Hospital (OAGH) in Lagos.
Actor Ibrahim Chatta confirmed his state in a video he posted on Instagram.
Chatta urged the public to donate money to save the actor’s life.
He wrote: “I am beginning to be scared right now. Posting this really breaks my heart. This is the legendary Fadeyi Oloro, down with kidney illness and needs urgent attention.
“He is in a general hospital somewhere around Ile-Epo, I haven’t gone to see him yet.
“I will post his account details as soon as it’s made available. Nothing is too small, God bless you.”
The news came at a time Babatunde Omidina, aka Baba Suwe, is being prepared for medical treatment abroad after weeks of campaign to save his life.
A post shared by Ibrahim Chatta (@ibrahimchatta_lordthespis) on
KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
Loading...
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
Displaying 1 - 80 of 80