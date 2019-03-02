Veteran actor, Fadeyi Oloro critically ill

Veteran Yoruba actor, Ojo Arowosafe, aka Fadeyi Oloro is seriously ill.

The actor is currently on admission at Orile Agege General Hospital (OAGH) in Lagos.

Actor Ibrahim Chatta confirmed his state in a video he posted on Instagram.

Chatta urged the public to donate money to save the actor’s life.

He wrote: “I am beginning to be scared right now. Posting this really breaks my heart. This is the legendary Fadeyi Oloro, down with kidney illness and needs urgent attention.

“He is in a general hospital somewhere around Ile-Epo, I haven’t gone to see him yet.

“I will post his account details as soon as it’s made available. Nothing is too small, God bless you.”

The news came at a time Babatunde Omidina, aka Baba Suwe, is being prepared for medical treatment abroad after weeks of campaign to save his life.





A post shared by Ibrahim Chatta (@ibrahimchatta_lordthespis) on Mar 1, 2019 at 5:46pm PST

KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW