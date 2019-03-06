APC leader, Tinubu meets MC Oluomo, others

All Progressives Congress (APC) national leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday met with leaders of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Lagos state.

Notable among those in attendance were state Treasurer of the Union, Musiliu Akinsanya (aka MC Oluomo).

MC Oluomo was attacked at an APC rally in Ikeja on January 8, and was immediately taken to Eko Hospital, following injuries he sustained.

The meeting, which held at the former governor’s residence in Ikoyi, Tinubu called for peace before, during and after the governorship and state houses of assembly elections.

He said Lagos being a cosmopolitan city should always be seen in a positive light and must not witness violence in any form.

The APC leader also urged the union chieftains to call their members across the state to order.

Violence was recorded in some parts of Lagos during the February 23 elections.

Also, there was tension in certain areas of the metropolis over alleged threat to Igbos over election matters.

The battle in Lagos is between APC’s Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Jimi Agbaje.

Last week, Tinubu ordered the party leaders in Lagos State to ensure the party secures maximum votes on Saturday.

Speaking to stakeholders after a closed-door meeting with members of the Governor’s Advisory Council, GAC, at the secretariat of the Independent Campaign Group, in Ikeja GRA, he lambasted party chieftains for failing to deliver maximally during the presidential and National Assembly polls.

