Muslim youths warn El-Rufai over plan to demolish Dunamis buildings, others in Kaduna

Governor El-Rufai of Kaduna State has been warned to bury his plan to demolish Dunamis church buildings and other Christian structures in the state.

The United Muslims for Peace and Good Governance, which gave this warning, said El-Rufai was starting a battle that may consume him.

The Kaduna State Urban Planning and Development Agency (KASUPDA) recently wrote to individuals, businesses and religious organisations in the state, asking them to provide title documents of their properties.

The development came few months after Dr. Paul Enenche, the Dunamis Senior Pastor spoke brutally against the killings in the state, particularly the abduction and murder of the paramount ruler of Adara Chiefdom, Agwom Adara, His Royal Highness, Maiwada Raphael Galadima

The governor, who was apparently angered by Enenche’s outburst, vowed to deal with him.

Few months after his comment, the governor ordered KASUPDA to go after the church.

Addressing newsmen on Wednesday, in Kaunda, the National President of the group, Kabiru Ibn Mohammed, said El-Rufai was only fighting a lost battle.

“Gentlemen of the press, we deem it necessary again to address you on the sad development going on in Kaduna State.

“You could recall that last December, we drew the attention of the Nigerian community through the fourth estate to Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s constant attacks on clergymen and fellow politicians in the country, with special focus on the governor’s threat to arrest and prosecute Pastor Paul Enenche of Dunamis for alleged hate speech.

“Apparently unable to ‘get’ Enenche as promised, El-Rufai has resorted to using the Kaduna State Urban Planning and Development Agency to harass Christians in Kaduna to provide their properties’ documents.

“This is too petty and undemocratic of a leader, to say the least.

“The governor has been displaying his utter disdain for Christians in Kaduna and has refused to listen to the wise counsel of his brothers in faith.

“The timing is sending a message that the governor is all out for a vendetta.

“As brothers in faith, we have constantly warned the governor to desist from his politics of bitterness.

“It is even more sad when lawful agencies allow themselves to be turned into political instruments of vendetta against perceived opposition figures.

“The case of El-Rufai in Kaduna is going out of hand and he must be called to order.

“We call on leadership of the All Progressives Congress, President Muhammadu Buhari and other Muslim leaders to call El-Rufai to others to stop what he’s doing.”

