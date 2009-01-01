Home | News | General | Nigerians express different reactions on Atiku going to court - Legit Poll reveals

In a poll organised by Legit.ng on facebook and twitter, Nigerians reacted differently to Atiku Abubakar's need to go to court to challenge the 2019 presidential general election where he lost to President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

On facebook, 57% people believed Atiku should go to court and challenge the result, while 43% are of the opinion that he should not bother doing so.

The response was, however, different on twitter where 54% asked the PDP candidate to accept defeat and 46% said he should go to court.

It should be recalled that Atiku said his legal team are getting ready to challenge the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Buhari at the elections tribunal.

The former vice president made the announcement through a statement by his media aide Paul Ibe.

Legit.ng previously reported that Atiku was also advised to congratulate Buhari rather than wasting resources to contest the 2019 presidential election results in court.

The advice was given by a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former deputy governorship candidate in Anambra, Dozie Ikedife Jnr.

The APC chieftain advised the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate to join hands with the APC-led federal government to take Nigeria to the next level.

Buhari’s emergence as winner of the election was expected as well as deserving “because of his track record in the concluding first tenure”.

