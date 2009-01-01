Home | News | General | Nigerians express different reactions on Atiku going to court - Legit Poll reveals
Nigerians express different reactions on Atiku going to court - Legit Poll reveals



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 3 minutes ago
In a poll organised by Legit.ng on facebook and twitter, Nigerians reacted differently to Atiku Abubakar's need to go to court to challenge the 2019 presidential general election where he lost to President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

On facebook, 57% people believed Atiku should go to court and challenge the result, while 43% are of the opinion that he should not bother doing so.

The response was, however, different on twitter where 54% asked the PDP candidate to accept defeat and 46% said he should go to court.

